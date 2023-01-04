More fully trained GPs are practising in Northamptonshire compared to 2021, figures reveal

More fully trained GPs are practising in Northamptonshire compared to 2021, new NHS Digital figures show, as pressures on NHS services mount following the pandemic.

As of November 2022, there were 488 full-time equivalent GPs in the former NHS Northamptonshire CCG area. Of these, 128 were in training, meaning 360 were fully qualified – up from 356 a year earlier.

In Northamptonshire, the number of GPs in the training grade rose from 127 to 128.

Nationally, there were 27,400 fully trained GPs in November – down from 27,900 in November 2021 and a decrease of 1.7 percent, the largest annual fall in more than three years.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the "haemorrhage of GPs from practices in England is alarming".

Dr Kieran Sharrock, GP committee acting chair at BMA England, said: "Despite promises to recruit 5,000 – and then 6,000 – more GPs, the Government has now overseen the loss of the equivalent of more than 1,900 full-time fully qualified GPs in England since 2015."That almost a quarter of this loss happened in the last 12 months alone speaks volumes to the intense pressures that practices and staff are under."

Dr Sharrock said many GPs are having to take difficult decisions to reduce their hours or leave the profession altogether to protect their wellbeing as workload demands and financial stresses mount.

"Rather than piling on more pressure, the Government needs to show it is taking this dire workforce situation seriously and encourage more family doctors to stay in the profession when our communities need them most," added Dr Sharrock.

The Department for Health and Social Care said it is "incredibly grateful" to GPs for their hard work.

A spokesperson said at least £1.5 billion will be invested to create an additional 50 million appointments by 2024.

"There were nearly 2,300 more doctors working in general practice in September compared to September 2019 and a record-breaking number started training as GPs last year," they added.