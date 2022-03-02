A Northampton-based community service that helps people with common and complex mental health issues across the county and beyond has been rated ‘good’ by an independent regulating body.

It is the first time St Andrew's Community Partnership Service (CPS) has been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Operating within the purview of St Andrew’s Healthcare, the CPS is rated 'good' by CQC, but other areas are service are not categorised as well.

The service's patients include navy veterans and others with mental health challenges

The announced inspection of the CPS was carried out in December 2021, during which the regulator spoke to staff and service users, as well as reviewing care records and all its policies and procedures.

The service provides outpatient clinics, specialist mental health assessments and treatment for war veterans.

It also works with criminal offenders after they have been sentenced, helping them to address mental health issues and behaviour in a bid to prevent them from reoffending. The CQC highlighted that working in partnership was "outstanding practice”.

Catherine Vichare, clinical director of the Community Partnerships Service, said: “I’m hugely proud of our team and the work we carry out. We’ve helped thousands of people within the community to better manage their mental health and I’m thrilled that our hard work and commitment has been officially recognised.

“The report highlighted staff, that I’m proud to call colleagues, saying they were ‘discreet, respectful, and responsive when caring for service users’.

"For me, it doesn’t get much better than that and I would like to thank each and every member of the team for their determination to help those people who need it most within our community.”

CQC inspectors also spoke with nine service users during their visit, and positive feedback was reportedly provided from "everyone".

The service received an overall ‘good’ rating with areas for improvement identified around the ‘safe’ domain. The service has claimed that improvements in this area were already under way as the inspection took place.

St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CEO Jess Lievesley said: “I’m thrilled at the rating and very proud of what Catherine and her team have achieved.

"As a charity, we’re focussing on the quality of care we deliver and the Community Partnerships team is a shining example of exactly how a service should be run to support people with both common and complex mental health problems.