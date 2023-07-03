News you can trust since 1931
Mental Health, Learning Difficulties and Autism Project for BAME communities in Northampton

On the 30th of June, 23, a conference was held at the Francis Crick House in Moulton, organised by NBCT ( Northampton Black Communities Together - https://www.nbct.org.uk/ ) to finalise a six-month-long community consultation on the above issues prevailing within the BAME communities in the county.
By I CHOWDHURYContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read

The conference was attended by all the community organisations, charities & and CIC's carried out the fact-finding mission.https://www.cohesivesociety.org,

www.bakupservices.co.uk,

https://www.uaassociation.org.

NBCT members Conference on MH, LD &amp; Autism NBCT members Conference on MH, LD &amp; Autism
https://powerofthemindnetworks.org/

Pritima Duttani of Support Northamptonshire presided over the meeting, and all the member organisations addressed the gathering.

Imran Chowdhury, B.E.M of Cohesive Society CIC spoke in length about the issues being faced by the diaspora communities, especially the Bangladeshi community, due to a lack of resources and suggested ways forward to address these pressing issues faced by the Bangladeshi community, among other things the other communities.

The conference also adopted how these communities can be helped with some measures discussed, Which are Cultural Sensitivity, Increase Awareness, Support Services, Community Engagement, Collaboration and Partnerships, Culturally Adapted Website Design, Language Localisation, Tailored Resources, Community Features, Capacity Building and Training, Metrics and Analytics.

There were intensive discussions on developing a sustainability plan that includes strategies for long-term funding, community partnerships, and potential revenue streams, such as grants, donations, sponsorships, and collaborations with local service providers and organisations. This project aims to address mental health, learning difficulties, and autism needs. As it has been augmented during the meeting, the BAME communities are suffering in silence as there is less awareness of these underlying, undetected health issues prevailing in the communities.

