Mental Health, Learning Difficulties and Autism Project for BAME communities in Northampton

The conference was attended by all the community organisations, charities & and CIC's carried out the fact-finding mission.https://www.cohesivesociety.org,

NBCT members Conference on MH, LD & Autism

Pritima Duttani of Support Northamptonshire presided over the meeting, and all the member organisations addressed the gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imran Chowdhury, B.E.M of Cohesive Society CIC spoke in length about the issues being faced by the diaspora communities, especially the Bangladeshi community, due to a lack of resources and suggested ways forward to address these pressing issues faced by the Bangladeshi community, among other things the other communities.

The conference also adopted how these communities can be helped with some measures discussed, Which are Cultural Sensitivity, Increase Awareness, Support Services, Community Engagement, Collaboration and Partnerships, Culturally Adapted Website Design, Language Localisation, Tailored Resources, Community Features, Capacity Building and Training, Metrics and Analytics.