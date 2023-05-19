Mental Health Awareness Week: ‘Small changes make more of a difference than you realise’

Following on from this newspaper’s coverage of Mental Health Awareness Week on Monday (May 15), a retired Northampton GP of 30 years has spoken about just how much of a positive impact movement and exercise can have.

Dr David Smart, who is also the chair at mental health charity Action for Happiness, shared how making small changes to his daily habits enabled him to tackle his own wellbeing struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Smart has been open about his battle with common mood disorder, but says his love for cycling and being committed to using his standing desk when working from home has been beneficial.

Dr David Smart, a former GP of 30 years and the chair of mental health charity Action for Happiness.

“Little things make a real difference,” he said. “A standing desk reduces back pain and stiffness. It is not just about exercise but sitting less throughout the day.

“A quote I like is that if you’re in a bad mood, go for a walk. If you’re still in a bad mood, go for another one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Smart knows that others may not be enthused about putting on lycra and going for a cycle around the “beautiful Northamptonshire scenery” like he does, but he says stretching, moving and straightening your back can have a bigger impact than people realise.

A standing desk can also help achieve better balance and reduce lower back pain.

With a history of heart disease in his family, Dr Smart’s changes are not only beneficial for his mental health but physical too.

He said: “Exercise helps to overcome normal and chronic pain, especially in older individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going for a walk and doing some exercise often solves complex problems in your mind, as it stops you from thinking about them.

“It’s all about achieving a mind and body balance – restore your mind by restoring your body first.”

Having engaged in many conversations about wellbeing over the course of Mental Health Awareness Week, Dr Smart says he has been “really encouraged” by people coming together to make a difference as one.

The pandemic has seen more individuals now sitting in front of screens and not going into the office anymore, he says, and it is typically your neck and shoulders that pay the price with the aches and pains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Smart was “stunned” to learn that nationally only four percent of people say they enjoy exercise.

He urges everyone to consider that you might not enjoy it while you are actually doing it, but you will reap the rewards afterwards and it will make you feel better.

When asked what he would say to someone looking to take the first steps to leading a more active lifestyle, Dr Smart says prompts can make a big difference.

He used the example of putting your exercise shoes by your bed so you are naturally encouraged to put them on in the morning and do not have to think about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former GP also recommended finding a “buddy” to move with – which he is an advocate of as he has continued to cycle with the same person since he finished medical school.

“Keep it small,” he added. “Don’t say you will run a marathon straight away. Set your goal as getting out of bed or walking to the end of the corridor if that works for you.”

Leading on from the recommendation to exercise and move with someone else, Dr Smart shared that “group exercise is the first therapy for mild depression” – which proves just how beneficial it is to not take these steps alone.

Resources to help you achieve a more active lifestyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Smart says Northamptonshire Sport is a great site for exercise and finding groups to get involved in.

Action for Happiness ‘Walk and Talks’ are held every Wednesday at 10.30am at Delapre Abbey, in collaboration with Space 2 Talk, the Delapre Wellness Hub, and Northamptonshire Sport.

Take a look at Action for Happiness’ 10 Keys to Happier Living, particularly the third relating to exercise.

Delapre Wellbeing is an emerging wellbeing hub, empowering people to take control of their health and enjoy the beautiful grounds across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad