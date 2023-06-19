Politics, by its very nature, is a stress-inducing phenomenon. It is a constant source of debate, conflict, and uncertainty. The constant flux of political events, changes in administration, policy shifts, and societal upheaval can often lead to feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression amongst individuals. This is further magnified by the constant barrage of news and social media commentary, which can make it nearly impossible for individuals to escape from the political discourse.

According to a study conducted by the American Psychological Association, the stress of following daily political news can negatively affect people's mental health. Yet, disengaging from the political landscape has its own ramifications, leading to a sense of detachment and lack of control over societal issues that matter.

Politics isn't confined to the realm of election seasons. Its implications seep into our daily lives, influencing our attitudes, beliefs, and mental wellbeing. A study by the University of Toronto found that daily political events evoke negative emotions in individuals, impacting their day-to-day psychological and physical health.

Photo by OpenClipart-Vectors on Pixabay

Furthermore, the researchers discovered a paradoxical effect. While individuals who experienced more politics-related negative emotions reported worse day-to-day health, they also reported greater motivation to act on political causes. This suggests a complex relationship between political engagement, mental health, and societal activism.

The relationship between politics, poverty, and mental health is a vicious cycle that perpetuates socio-economic inequalities. Individuals suffering from mental disorders often find themselves trapped in poverty due to their inability to function in paid or non-income roles, leading to decreased social and economic productivity.

In many low and middle-income countries, where universal access to health care and financial and social protection systems are often lacking, individuals with mental illness may have to spend much of their savings or borrow money to buy medicines and access health services, pushing them further into poverty.

Political transitions and uncertainty can cause stress and anxiety about the future of a country. This uncertainty can be particularly acute during major political and economic fluctuations. For example, the Brexit referendum in the UK unleashed a wave of uncertainty that affected the mental health of many individuals.

Studies have shown a decrease in subjective well-being following such political events, possibly linked to distress or unmet expectations. Furthermore, political uncertainty can lead to an increase in the rate of antidepressant prescribing, highlighting the significant mental health impact of political upheaval.

Political climates can also have significant impacts on the mental health of marginalized communities. Increases in xenophobia and racism, often triggered by major political transitions, can have detrimental effects on public health. This can affect the mental health of Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic communities, making them feel at risk and undermining their mental wellbeing.

Chronic stress, including that induced by political upheaval, can erode our resilience. Resilience refers to our ability to cope constructively with challenging experiences and bounce back from the negative effects of stress. When our stress levels outweigh our ability to cope, we experience what's known as allostatic overload, which can produce both mental and physical symptoms.

Given the significant impact of politics on mental health, it's crucial to develop effective coping strategies. These can range from controlling what you can and activating your strengths, to being mindful about your media intake and staying in the moment. Other strategies include re-evaluating your values and relationships in light of political developments, processing grief and loss, prioritizing self-care, and drawing on your support network.

If political events are triggering symptoms of anxiety, trauma, or depression, seeking help from a mental health professional can be beneficial. A trained therapist can guide you in processing the emotions you're feeling and exploring the intersection between personal experiences and political events.