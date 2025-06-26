Mental health and exercise specialist takes leap to open studio with focus on ‘mindset and confidence’

A mental health and exercise specialist has taken the leap to open her own studio space in Northampton, with a focus on boosting “mood, mindset and confidence”.

Daisy Atkinson is the founder of The Daisy Method and she will be offering fitness with mental health support from her new premises in Colwyn Road from next Tuesday (July 1).

Daisy worked in the NHS’ mental health provision for 16 years and experienced her own mental health difficulties back in 2021, which was when she discovered her passion for exercise.

The importance of intertwining mental wellbeing and movement was highlighted through her own struggles, and she saw firsthand how powerful it could be.

Daisy wanted to set something up for herself since then and four years later, after finding herself in a rut with her full-time job, she took the leap of faith to quit and follow her dreams as “life is too short”.

“The Daisy Method hadn’t even been born at that point,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “I was given the opportunity to rent a gym space on Colwyn Road and that’s when everything started falling into place.

“I wanted to create something that blended mental wellbeing and movement. It’s not about being the fittest or the fastest, it’s about showing up and moving in a way that feels good.

“We’re building strength from the inside out and the classes are designed to be welcoming, uplifting and supportive no matter where you start.

Following a celebration event of The Daisy Method last Saturday (June 21), the doors to Daisy’s new premises in Colwyn Road will officially open from next Tuesday (July 1).

“What makes this different is that it’s not about chasing perfection and aesthetics, it is showing up as your best self. This is inclusive and community-driven.”

Daisy initially launched online coaching a couple of years ago alongside her job in the NHS, as she was not in a position to offer face-to-face support.

She is pleased that her offering with The Daisy Method will now be in-person, as she believes this will strengthen the authentic connections with her clients.

The three strands of The Daisy Method are one-to-one PT sessions, small group personal training, and classes. Each will incorporate a focus on mindset, resilience and mental strength.

“I realised that my unique selling point was actually myself,” said Daisy. “I’ve worked in the mental health industry for my entire career. I have knowledge, skills and experience with all types of mental health conditions.”

Daisy has already had lots of interest in her new venture, with people praising this as something they have been waiting for. She looks forward to tackling the isolation faced by those who do not feel able to attend a regular gym.

For more information on The Daisy Method, visit the business’ Instagram page here.