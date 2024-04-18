Men support Motor Neurone Disease Association

Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) continues to work tirelessly in support of great causes and, from its fundraising activities during 2023, the choir has donated £2000 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, said ‘The Motor Neurone Disease Association was our nominated charity for 2023 and we are very glad to be able to make this sizeable contribution to help the charity continue its magnificent fight against Motor Neurone Disease. Half the money we donated came from the many generous contributions received from the public in our “bucket collections” held during performances last year, with the remainder coming from NMVC’s sell-out Annual Concert.’