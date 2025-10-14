Meet the mother and business owner on a mission to make women’s health clear and simple following loss

Meet the mother and business owner on a mission to make women’s health clear, simple and accessible following her sad experience of pregnancy loss.

Her.9 was born from Hattie Turner’s journey with baby loss, which is when she recognised how underfunded and researched women’s health continues to be.

Hattie shared that around 15 percent of pregnancies in the UK end in miscarriage, and that one in 10 women live with endometriosis or are affected by Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

The business owner says these numbers are often normalised and aim to bring women comfort, yet the conditions remain underfunded and researched.

Hattie continued: “In some cases, they are even worsened or triggered by nutrient deficiencies and everyday exposure to hormone-disrupting toxins – which on average women are exposed to 320 of per day.”

The founder’s mission with Her.9 is to make women’s health clear, simple and accessible, without the overwhelm and consumer-driven confusion that many supplement brands thrive on.

Her.9 is a women’s wellness supplement brand to support health through all life stages and only uses the most bioavailable nutrient forms, with no synthetics or fillers.

The supplement is delivered with next generation DuoCap technology for optimal absorption and the team works with the best pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world to make it happen.

The business launched at the end of 2021 when Hattie unfortunately lost a baby between the eldest two of her three children.

Hattie previously worked for Benefit Corporation, ensuring the most purposeful companies doing good for the world received B Corp accreditation.

“After I had my first son Walter, I was shocked at how women’s health was so undervalued and funded,” said Hattie, who went on to train as a lactation consultant and was the chair of the Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals.

She continued: “When I lost the baby, I was told it happens to one in four women. They tried to give me solace but it made me feel quite cross.”

Working with the head nutritionist at thriving business Ella’s Kitchen, Hattie began looking into the main reasons why loss happens aside from genetics.

She discovered the impact of deficiencies, lack of nutrients and how exposure to too many toxins all affect and disrupt hormones.

Hattie said: “There wasn’t a single supplement that didn’t have a synthetic version of a nutrient, fillers, toxins or bulking agents, so we made one. Her.9 offers the highest quality women’s supplement on the market.”

With two separate capsules, with one inside the other, the supplement is packed with the best nutrients and ingredients and they are delivered to the part of the body where they can be absorbed – the small intestine.

Hattie believes there has been a normalisation of women’s health issues, including symptoms of endometriosis, PCOS and menopause, and she says this can be helped by the way women live. That is where Her.9 steps in to help.

The business is situated between Chapel Brampton and Boughton, which is where Hattie grew up and where she currently resides.

Despite there being a lot of events in London, Hattie believes Northampton is the ideal location for the business and she applauds the support offered to female founders.

Talking about the feedback she has received since the launch of Her.9, Hattie said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic and beyond what I could have imagined.

“I have three young children and I was recognised at a gymnastics class. The woman noticed a difference when she stopped taking the supplement for three months.”

As the business is all about giving back, Hattie looks forward to offering an affiliate scheme for customers to recommend and share the products with other females in their lives. This will give back to those who use the products, as opposed to spending lots on marketing.

“Our innate power lies in questioning stuff and not thinking everything is created equally,” said Hattie. “We should question consumerism as we just need a baseline of health for our hormones.

“I want this to be something all women have for life. We shouldn’t just look after ourselves when we’re trying for a baby or attempting to cure a symptom.”

Having turned down the opportunity to be stocked in shops as she did not want to add to the noise of consumerism, Hattie looks forward to developing her relationship with hospitals.

With Her.9 already stocked in a range of private London hospitals, the founder hopes to add NHS hospitals to her list in the near future.

For more information on Her.9, visit the business’ website here.