Meet the founder of meaningful ‘menopause cafe’ at much-loved Delapré Abbey in Northampton

Meet the founder of a meaningful ‘menopause cafe’ at the much-loved Delapré Abbey in Northampton, who has an exciting event coming up very soon.

Helen Aluko began experiencing peri-menopausal symptoms in her late forties, years before she established her menopause cafe initiative in August 2023.

The 56-year-old did not understand what she was going through at the age of 47, which she feared could be dementia, until she joined a support group down the line to enhance her knowledge.

“I realised what I was experiencing and felt quite passionate,” said Helen. “I looked to see if there was anywhere local I could go for support and talk to like-minded people, but there wasn’t at the time.

The menopause cafe sessions run every third Wednesday of the month at Delapré Abbey from 6pm until 7.30pm and everything is free of charge to attendees, including refreshments.

“Delapré Abbey is on my doorstep and my happy place, so I approached their wellbeing hub and they embraced my idea with open arms.”

Helen was excited about the prospect of offering a safe, secure and confidential space for women to share what is going on in their lives and realise they are not alone – which has been a growing success over the past two years.

When asked what people can expect if they attend the menopause cafe, Helen told the Chronicle & Echo: “A really big welcome. It’s a really difficult thing for some ladies to walk through the door and they feel a sense of relief when they realise everyone is really friendly.

“They can say as much or as little as they want, listen to others, and it can be emotional as they thought it was just them. If I can help one person feel better about themselves and not alone, I’ve done my job.”

Helen said there is often a crossover with mental health issues and neurodiversity, which tend to present during peri-menopause and menopause as women are good at masking their symptoms throughout their lives.

Helen often invites guest speakers to share their expertise, as one of the key aims is for women to arm themselves with as much knowledge and empowerment as possible.

From April to September each year, Helen also offers a menopause walk and talk around Delapré Abbey on the first Thursday of every month.

“It’s a very young group with some ladies experiencing peri-menopausal symptoms in their early thirties,” said Helen. “It’s starting to show younger now.

“We’ve had 60 to 70 ladies through the door since I started and a 46-member WhatsApp support group as well. I feel quite humbled to be in this situation and help these women.

“It gives them a voice and they no longer feel lonely in a situation they don’t understand. It gives them the empowerment to talk to health professionals if they want to try something new.”

Not only is the menopause cafe a safe space, but the attendees make friends and do other social activities together – which Helen believes is a really important aspect.

‘I really want everyone to get as much out of it as they can’

Helen is excitingly hosting her first event this Saturday (October 18) to mark World Menopause Day.

There will be a range of speakers and stalls providing support to women experiencing menopause or peri-menopause at Delapré Abbey. It is open to everyone, regardless of gender, and partners and family members may attend to show their support.

The day will run from 9.20am until 3.45pm and each talk will cost £1. The speakers include a menstrual health specialist, pelvic health physiotherapist, acupuncturist, clinical hypnotherapist and nutritionist – as well as reflexology and yoga taster sessions.

“I really want everyone to get as much out of it as they can,” said Helen. “I want them to ask questions, enjoy it and if they only take away one thing that makes them feel better about managing their symptoms, I’ll be happy.”

Helen would like to express her gratitude to Delapré Abbey for their ongoing support for the menopause cafe and her first upcoming event.

Looking to the future of the menopause cafe, Helen hopes to continue growing the offering with a variety of speakers and events.

As Helen does not work Fridays, she would also like to introduce a daytime session in collaboration with Eleanor Cross Healthcare – as she is also a community councillor for Far Cotton and Delapré, and this would aid her support for the area.

To secure your spot at Helen’s upcoming event for World Menopause Day, as advance booking is advisable, click here.