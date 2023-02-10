Medigold Health in Northampton celebrates 25 years of successfully keeping people in work, safe and well

Long-standing healthcare company Medigold Health, based in Northampton, are this week celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Founded by Dr Mike Goldsmith on 10th February 1998, the company is now run by his son Alex, with over 65 locations around the country and 700 employees proudly providing occupational health and wellbeing services for over 2.5million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The milestone anniversary was marked by a cake-cutting ceremony a Medigold House, the company’s head office in Brackmills, Northampton. Both Alex and Mike Goldsmith were in attendance, joined by former employees who had been part of the organisation since the beginning.

Mike and Alex Goldsmith participate in the cake cutting ceremony at Medigold House.

Mike started the business in 1998, setting up shop in Preston Lodge Court and providing absence management referral assessments and pension medicals. Over time, the company steadily grew and Medigold Health moved to their current headquarters in 2006.

Alex took over the reins from his father in 2014 and, under his stewardship, the last nine years have seen the company undertake a series of successful mergers and acquisitions that have allowed it to expand both its service offering and its clinician base, helping it to grow into the health titan it is today. Last year they acquired Matrix Laboratory, a drug and alcohol diagnostic laboratory, enabling them to single themselves out within the occupational health industry as the only provider able to offer a fully end-to-end drug and alcohol testing service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of Medigold Health’s most notable successes include being named one of the 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain three years running from 2017-2019, as well as taking home the Big Business of the Year Award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEAs) two years in a row in 2019 and 2020. Alex himself has also been recognised as one of the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders and NBEA’s Businessman of the Year for 2019.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, CEO Alex Goldsmith said “As I look back on the past 25 years and reflect on everything we have achieved as a business, there is so much to be proud of. What undoubtedly brings me the most pride, however, is the fact that, even as we have experienced significant growth, we have always managed to retain our 'family business' ethos.

We have always understood that our people are what make our business and that they are at the heart of everything we do. I am grateful that we have been able to build and maintain a culture where they really do feel like part of a family and where they feel supported and inspired to achieve their full potential and go that extra mile every day.

I truly believe that translates into the service we deliver to our customers and has been key to our success. Looking to the future, with the passionate people we have behind us, I am certain that the Medigold Health Group will be able to continue taking bold steps forward, being better than yesterday, and succeeding in our mission to ensure every employer across the UK has access to the high-quality health and wellbeing services they so vitally need, now perhaps more than ever before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Goldsmith added: “When I first started Medigold Health all that time ago with a vision to help the UK’s employers to better look after their people, I could never have imagined just how successful we would be in making that vision a reality.