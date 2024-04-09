Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Maternity Roadshow is being hosted by Northampton General Hospital to help parents-to-be to prepare for their big day and subsequently care for their baby.

The free event on Saturday, April 20, and it will provide a huge range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care.

It is being held from11am-2pm at Northampton General Hospital’s Boardroom, Area R, Northampton General Hospital, NN1 5BD.

Northampton General Hospital

The event is led by NGH’s Patient Experience Midwife Aimee Morris with the support of the Midwifery Team.

NGH’s Director of Midwifery Ilene Machiva said: “The aim of our road show is for service users to meet some of the Team members that will be supporting them through their pregnancy journey, and to offer information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a newborn infant.

“Service users will be able to find out about the role of hospital and community midwives, infant feeding, fitness during pregnancy, emergency first aid and the mental health support available.

“Both new, and more experienced parents, will find this event very interesting and useful with their birthing and parenting preparations”.

Stands at the event will include: Meet the team; Home Birth Midwives; The Birth Centre; Infant Feeding; Community Midwives; Specialist Mental Health; Immunisation; Smoking support; Pregnancy Fitness; Sling Library: Emergency first aid; Newborn Photography; Reusable Nappies scheme; Milk & You; MNVP and Reducing household bills.