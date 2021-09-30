Man's annual golf event set up in memory of his wife raises eye-watering £51,700 for Northampton hospice

One of a Northampton-based hospice's dedicated fundraisers passed the milestone of £50,000 raised in total for them.

Mick Chaffer, of Earls Barton, started fundraising for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in 2007 when he organised a golf day in memory of his wife, Lydia, who had been cared for by the hospice before she died.

The day then turned into an annual event named the 'Cynthia Spencer Trophy' and this year's event in August saw Mick's fifteenth gold day smash through the £50,000 mark to reach a total of over £51,700 the fundraiser has raised in total for the hospice.

Mick Chaffer with members of the Cynthia Spencer Hospice care team.

Mick said: “I never thought that when I arranged that first event in 2007 that I’d still be doing it fifteen years later, and that my fundraising would smash £50,000. But thanks to the club, all the golfers, sponsors and my family who support me, I’m delighted to have reached this wonderful fundraising figure for the hospice."

With the goal of reaching this milestone in mind, Mick thought that this year’s event would be his last but, having lost fellow golfers at Overstone Park Golf Club in the last year, he has already been asked if people can support him in 2022 in their memory, so a sixteenth golf day in 2022 is already in the works.

Community fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Jenny Standen, said: “Mick is a fantastically dedicated supporter of the hospice and we are delighted that he has reached this huge

milestone.

"He starts organising next year’s event virtually straight after the last one has finished and he dedicates so much of his time to making each event a successful one we are surprised he still finds time to play golf himself!”

For more information and support on how you can fundraise for the hospice please visit www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise-your-way/ or call the fundraising team on 01604