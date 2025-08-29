Man speaks of ‘life changing’ Autism diagnosis after a ‘miserable 30 years’

A man who was at “breaking point” has revealed the “palpable relief” he has felt since being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as an adult.

Dan Widdowson, received his diagnosis in his late 30s having sought help from St Andrew’s Healthcare’s Outpatient Services, which has just been rated Good by the independent regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The private therapy clinic is a self-referral service in Northampton and specialises in providing expert therapeutic treatment and counselling for all mental health conditions. In addition to ASD assessments, it also provides other neurological diagnoses for conditions such as poor memory function and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The 37-year-old said: “I've always struggled mentally in some way and as I was growing up, that sort of ended up being summarised with mental health difficulties such as depression anxiety, avoidant personality disorder.

“One of the main issues that I struggle with is inflexibility, of needing a routine and becoming really quite worked up if something deviates from that.”

For years, Dan who is a freelance illustrator, continued to struggle, until he realised he had become very alone.

He added: “The mental health diagnoses hadn't really helped me and I was still struggling. The way I was, it was affecting my relationships. I had isolated myself pretty extensively over the years, and it just got worse and worse, to the point of having almost nobody.”

That was until his GP suggested he seek help from St Andrew’s, and Dan began the autism assessment process with a specialist.

“The actual assessment took about a half day and was conducted online as I chose to have a remote appointment. During the call I was asked lots of questions about how my behaviour impacted me on a daily basis. I also took part in psychologist assessment at the beginning and they also spoke to my mum about my childhood.

“When I finally received my diagnosis, the relief was palpable. I sobbed for a while - I'm not fully sure why - but I know that I feel relief knowing that there is a reason behind my behaviour.

“Now I have answers, I've stopped being so hard on myself and focused on making changes to accommodate my ASD. I’ve also been able to build up better and stronger relationships and I generally feel a lot happier having this information about myself and why I am, the way that I am.”

The CQC inspected the St Andrew’s Outpatient Service in March and awarded the clinic Good in all domains as well as granting a Good rating overall.

The CQC recognised their skilled practitioners provide patients with personalised, trauma-informed support and that care is adapted to cater for individual needs, identities, and circumstances, underpinned by a strong therapeutic ethos.

The regulator also praised the service for being “safe, well-governed, and clinically sound, with embedded systems for safeguarding, incident management, and continuity of care that reflect best practice and learning”.

The evidence-based service is led by experts who have many years of experience working within the field of neurodiversity and in the past year alone have supported nearly 3,000 patients.

It is recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and also provides expert witnesses for criminal and civil proceedings, support for veterans in partnership with the NHS, works with offenders post-sentence work through any mental health issues they may have and helps integrate inpatients back into the community.

The team provide comprehensive, compassionate assessments that can help adults gain clarity about their cognitive functioning, behavioural patterns, and mental wellbeing.

Dr Vivienne McVey, CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive a Good rating from the CQC for our outpatient service. This reflects the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of our teams who work tirelessly to deliver safe, person-centred care every day.

“Our Outpatient service exists to support those in the community who require good, quality care and may be unable to wait for long periods of time to be seen by a clinician for a suspected diagnosis or treatment. We know waiting lists for ASD and ADHD are extremely long, so we believe we’re providing a vital service for those who require help.

“I’m so pleased we were able to help Dan seek the information he needed to better understand himself. I urge anyone who suspects they may have an undiagnosed condition to get in touch to see how we can best support them. Our purpose is to inspire hope among all those who use our services and to provide quality care to those who need it within the community.”

For more information, click here to visit the website or email [email protected] for more information.

Other services that Outpatients provides:

Op Courage - Veteran service providing ex-servicemen with mental health and wellbeing services in partnerships with the NHS and voluntary sector across the Midlands and the East of England.

Medico-Legal - Expert witness service for criminal and civil proceedings.

Criminal Justice - Mental health and treatment requirements providing psychological support ordered by the court for offenders diverted from a custodial sentence.

Private Therapy - Privately funded psychological assessment and treatment.

Neuro-Developmental Assessments - AHDH and autism assessment service for the NHS and privately funded people.

Assertive Transition Service (ATS) - Supporting transition back into the community following an inpatient stay.

FCAMHS (Forensic Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service)- Specialist service supporting professionals to access advice for complex, high risk children and young people.