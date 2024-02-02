Make a difference and stand as a governor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Northamptonshire have an exciting opportunity to help influence, shape and develop healthcare services where they live.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is inviting people 16 years old and over, and with a range of backgrounds and life experiences, to become a Governor, with a number of seats on the Trust’s Council of Governors available including:

· Public Daventry and South Northants – two vacancies

· Public Northampton – two vacancies

· Public Rest of England – one vacancy

· Patient and Carer – seven vacancies

· Staff Governor – five vacancies

Nominations are now open to stand as a Governor of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

NHFT Governors represent the interests of their communities and the public, as a whole, and by using their networks and local ties, they can help the Trust learn, develop and grow.

To become a Governor, candidates must either live in the geographical area or be a patient, or the carer of a patient using Trust services within the last 10 years.

To help people understand more about the role, NHFT is hosting an informal ‘Become a Governor’ webinar for staff and the public on Tuesday 13 February 2024, from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

To attend the ‘Become a Governor’ session, or to find out more about the role, visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/elections

NHFT Governor Ranjit Singh

Ranjit Singh (pictured), Public Governor for Wellingborough, and East Northants, said: “Being a Governor for NHFT is a fantastic opportunity to help improve local healthcare for the whole community. We are calling on people to join the online session which will be very relaxed, and a great chance to find out what being a Governor for the Trust entails, with opportunities to ask questions. We know there are lots of people out there, from a diverse range of backgrounds, who could add a huge amount of value, to what the Trust does, by being a Governor.”

The deadline for nominations to stand as a Governor is Thursday 29 February 2024 at 5pm.

Anyone who is registered as an NHFT member will have details about how to stand as a Governor posted out to them. People can also submit nominations to stand online.