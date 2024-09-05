Major funding boost for Northants cancer charity from Scott Bader

Northamptonshire charity, The Lewis Foundation, has received a £25,000 donation from the Scott Bader Commonwealth’s Global Impact Fund. The money will support the charity’s work at Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospital, providing free gift bags for people undergoing cancer treatment.

Scott Bader is a Northamptonshire-headquartered, employee-owned, global manufacturer. Each year a percentage of the business’s income is donated to the Scott Bader Commonwealth, a registered charity that supports hundreds of charitable activities and projects around the world. Charities and charitable organisations are invited to apply for grants, with applications then considered by trustees of the Scott Bader Commonwealth.

With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the Midlands, hand-delivering 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment. Packs contain overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “To say we’re absolutely thrilled with the donation is an understatement and I can’t begin to explain what a difference this money will make for The Lewis Foundation. We’re reliant on fundraising and charitable donations to enable us to continue to provide much-needed gift bags for patients undergoing cancer treatment in hospitals. For some patients, Lewis Foundation volunteers are the only visitors they see.”

“Scott Bader has been fantastic in not only providing us with the funds to support our work but by regularly gifting the team’s time through volunteering too. We can’t thank the Scott Bader Commonwealth enough for the wonderful donation – it really is a transformative amount of money for a small charity like us and it will help us to provide comfort, companionship and relief to even more cancer patients across the region.”

Hayley Sutherland, Commonwealth Office Manager at Scott Bader, comments: “We’re delighted to have been able to award this grant to The Lewis Foundation. We recognise what great work the charity does in supporting cancer patients every day, and we’re very happy to be able to play a role in supporting their fantastic efforts. The Scott Bader Commonwealth supports charitable activities and projects right across the globe, so to be able to support a charity that’s right on our doorstep here in Northamptonshire means that we’ll be able to see first-hand just what a difference the donation will make.”

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk