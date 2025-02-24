Local woman leads community to change perceptions of menstrual health

The Magic of Women Gathering in Circle

Northampton-born Olivia Fallon is on a mission to transform the way women understand their menstrual health. After two years of dedicated work, she is launching the New World Women Collective this March. NWWC is an online community designed to empower women through education, support, and cyclical wisdom. She is calling on local women, businesses, and community leaders to join her in this movement.

Olivia’s journey began in 2016 when she faced a personal health scare, discovering she had pre-cancerous cells on her cervix. Despite teaching yoga since 2009 and immersing herself in holistic wellness, she realized she knew surprisingly little about her own womb and menstrual health. Determined to change this, she embarked on a deep learning journey, becoming a Certified Period Coach, FEMM Instructor, Hormone Health Coach, and Hormone Yoga Therapy Instructor. Alongside the science of menstrual health, she also explored its more esoteric aspects, blending both worlds to create transformative programs for women.

Through her work, Olivia has seen firsthand how a lack of education leads to unnecessary anxiety, confusion, and suffering for many women. So many experience painful cycles, mood swings, or fertility struggles without understanding why; when in reality, access to knowledge and practical tools can make a profound difference. By teaching women how their bodies work, Olivia is helping them move from fear and frustration to empowerment and ease. Her programs support those navigating PMS, PCOS, Endometriosis, PMDD, Peri-Menopause, and Fertility challenges, ensuring they have the knowledge and resources to take charge of their well-being.

Through the New World Women Collective, Olivia is creating a space where women can reconnect with their cycles, embrace their bodies, and reclaim their power. Now, she’s reaching out to local businesses, schools, and community groups to bring this essential knowledge to more women; ensuring that the next generation grows up informed, confident, and supported.

Connect with Your Wombspace

Throughout March, Olivia and the inspiring team of Women’s Wellness Practitioners at the New World Women Collective are offering a diverse range of workshops, classes, and talks, all designed to support your well-being through the lens of menstrual health.