Life coach plans to begin a men's mental health support group in Northampton

A security officer and life coach plans to open up a men's mental health support group in Northampton after struggling with anxiety himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Hunter, who has worked in mental health for more than 25 years and offers 1:1 coaching as a life coach, first set up a support group at his own place of work, St Andrew’s Healthcare. He now has plans to set up a similar group for the wider community of men in the town.

He hopes to run the group every other week starting around March or April in Workbridge, in Bedford Road, and work around the flexibility of future members. He wants it to be known it will be structured as a discussion and support group rather than a group therapy session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon said: “There is still a stigma about men talking about mental health, men are supposed to be strong and not talk about emotions. I want to spread the message that it’s okay to not be okay.“I hope the men will come away with something to think about or work on when it comes to their mental health journey, everyone deals with it differently and whether that be going away with a task or to be encouraged to get different levels of support elsewhere.”

Jon Hunter is setting up a men's mental health support group in Northampton.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed in 2021 with severe anxiety and depression. Since announcing plans to start the group a few weeks ago, he has received a warm response from the Northampton community

He sums up his aims for the group for the men to make new friends, seek support in a non judgemental space, open up and understand that your mental health does not define who you are.

Jon continues to speak with other local community groups such as Voluntary Impact and CafeTRACK for advice on setting up. While Andrea Newman, head of Community Health Champions is keen to spread the word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men who attend the sessions will “sign a declaration that this is a safe place for men to talk with no judgement. It needs to be confidential, to ensure there’s no scoffing and keep a good environment, everybody has to agree to it.”

The security officer was shortlisted for the West Northamptonshire Council Male Role Model of the Year award in 2024 for the support group he opened at St Andrew’s Healthcare. He hopes his plans for a group with wider reach will have a similar and bigger impact.

“I started the group about a year ago at work, it has been growing slowly, but steady and well. I’ve coached a few people and it's given me the idea to go forward with the Workbridge group, ” Jon added.

On Facebook, where Jon has a community of more than 6,500 followers, he continues to spread the word and call for men who may be interested to get in touch with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, he will make a Facebook group for men looking to join and keep updated on events and sessions and hopes to have two groups running one day.

Jon reminds men who may be struggling there “there is light at the end of the tunnel, and they are not actually the only one.”

To find out more and get in touch with John. Email: [email protected] or search ‘Jon Hunter’ on Facebook.