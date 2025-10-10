Leading psychiatrists call for action to break complex mental health stigma

People living with complex mental health conditions are often “overlooked, misunderstood and feared,” say two leading Consultant Clinical Psychiatrists.

In a powerful initiative launched to mark World Mental Health Day (Friday, March 10), Professor Donna Arya and Dr Alex Hamilton, from St Andrew’s Healthcare, have teamed up to confront the stigma and misconceptions surrounding complex mental health.

The pair appear in a new video filmed in Northampton, where members of the public are asked what they understand about complex mental health. Their responses reveal both compassion and confusion - highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness.

Dr Hamilton said: “We’ve made great strides in talking openly about common conditions like depression and anxiety. But complex mental health, which includes more severe illnesses, remains poorly understood, and that lack of awareness fuels stigma.”

Professor Arya said: “Complex mental health is a broad term we use when someone has a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or psychotic depression, often alongside other challenges like personality disorders, autism, or learning disabilities.These overlapping conditions can make life far more difficult than the diagnosis alone. But not much is known by the general public about these conditions, nor the symptoms and associated behaviours, which means people are often overlooked, misunderstood and feared.”

St Andrew’s is a mental health charity that, for nearly 200 years, has provided care and support to some of the most vulnerable people in society. Working in partnership with the NHS and others, the charity provides specialist care to patients with the most complex needs, supporting them to find hope and meet their goals.

Reflecting on the video project, Dr Hamilton said: “We were encouraged by how respectfully people spoke about complex mental health conditions. But it also showed how much work remains. Misunderstanding leads to fear, and fear leads to stigma. The more we educate, the more we can dismantle those barriers.”

Professor Arya added: “Complex mental health conditions are more common than many realise. One in 105 people live with a severe mental illness. That means most of us know someone who is affected. It’s time we embrace those who are struggling and talk more openly about their challenges.”

Dr Vivienne McVey, CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “Our mission is to transform lives. We support people who are often forgotten, helping them reconnect with themselves, their communities, and their futures. It’s about rediscovering hope.”