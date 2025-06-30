KGH and NGH meet gold standard in volunteering support

Emma Wimpress (centre) - Head of Volunteer Services, with members of the UHN Volunteer Services teams.

Volunteers contribute so much in hospital

The Volunteers Service at the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) has been awarded a prestigious ‘Investing in Volunteers’ accreditation.

It means the service at both Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital meets the UK’s gold standard in volunteer management.

UHN’s Head of Volunteering, Emma Wimpress, said: “It’s really important that the volunteers have a good experience of working in hospital.

“They’re a huge part of our organisation. They make a difference to everyone they come into contact with.

“This accreditation helps to demonstrate all the things we do so that volunteers know that they are valued.”

The two hospitals have a total of 580 volunteers working for them in a wide variety of roles including welcoming visitors, taking medications to wards from pharmacy, taking patients with mobility difficulties to appointments using an electric buggy transportation service.

The accreditation means UHN support its volunteers on a daily basis with a dedicated team and offers regular training, ongoing new opportunities, and social activities.

Emma said: “Volunteers are at the heart of UHN contributing more hours than ever before. Our Volunteer Services team ensures volunteering is accessible, inclusive, and representative of the local community.

“The tasks they perform in our hospitals maximise the time clinical colleagues can remain on the wards with their patients.”

Emma thanked the Northamptonshire Health Charity provide, which contribute to the immense impact that the Volunteer Services have.

She said: “I hope that the award of the Investing in Volunteers accreditation will encourage more people to volunteer at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals. The accreditation shows that volunteers’ contributions are greatly valued and that volunteering at UHN is an enriching experience.”