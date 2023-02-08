Join family event in Northamptonshire to celebrate autism pride...here's everything you need to know

People are invited to an event in Northamptonshire celebrating Autism Pride.

Autism Pride Day takes place at Moulton Community Centre in the village of Moulton on Wednesday 29 March 2023 from 10am to 2pm.

The free event will be “bigger and better” than last year, organisers say, with a range of education and information stalls. There will also be activities and entertainment including dance performances, singing and face painting.

A sensory room and safe space will also be available for those wishing to take some time out.

The event has been organised by Northamptonshire Autism Champion Network and the Autism Advisory Panel, with support from Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

The Autism Champion Network was set up in 2018 and is made up of individuals from key services and organisations that support autistic people. The Autism Advisory Panel are experts by experience and play a key role within the network in helping to shape services and experiences for the autistic community across Northamptonshire.

Sara Lyon, Autism Quality Practitioner from Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re really excited about this event which has been organised by autistic people, for autistic people and their families, friends and carers.

"It promises to be fun and entertaining, as well as giving people a chance to find out useful information,” Sara Lyon explained.