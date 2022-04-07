Jeanette says a fond farewell after 40-year career caring for others in Northampton

A Northampton woman has retired after spending 40 years looking after others while still finding time to study for THREE degrees.

Jeanette Davies said a fond farewell to service users and colleagues past and present at a special gathering to mark the end of the young adult day services manager’s career.

She started out at Cotswold House, Duston, in 1981, before becoming a caseworker at Eleanor Lodge in Delapre.

Jeanette Davies (front centre) flanked by colleagues past and present, her family and service users celebrating her retirement after 40 years

But Jeanette says one of her proudest achievements was bidding for, and winning, catering and hospitality tenders for John Dryden House and County Hall — giving jobs to 12 adults with learning difficulties.

She later opened for two more cafes in Northampton — Kingsley Coffee Spot and Allison Gardens — while working to gain social working and counselling qualifications.

Jeanette also helped set up Olympus Care Service which led to her winning an outstanding achievement award.

She said: “I always thought that joining the council was a job for life — and it has been for me.

"There are countless opportunities for development or to have a change of setting and the council has been supportive.

"The council does care when you are unwell or have a crisis to respond to. Clearly in 40 years I have suffered all of these and still managed to work effectively and rarely be away from work because of the flexibility I have been afforded to remain at work.”

West Northamptonshire Council’s chief executive Anna Earnshaw said: “The world moves so fast these days someone reaching 40 years’ service in one place is an exceptional achievement, especially in the highly challenging care sector.

“Just think about the legislation changes, the new ways of working and ever-changing budgets Jeanette has seen. To remain relevant, qualified, and passionate throughout that the time I think is an inspiration to us all.