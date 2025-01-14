Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Their findings suggest it can have a ‘harmful effect’ on ‘neurodevelopmental disorders’, including dementia 🧪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drinking tap water could increase the risk of dementia - a new study has claimed.

Scientists claim that soft water can have a ‘harmful effect’ on “neurodevelopmental disorders”, including dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Their study suggests that people exposed to soft to moderately hard water have a higher risk of developing vascular dementia.

Drinking tap water could increase the risk of dementia, new research has claimed.

The study is said to be the first of its kind to investigate the link between water and neurodevelopmental disorders. Scientists investigated the “associations of water hardness with neurodegenerative diseases”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their findings suggest soft water has a “harmful effect” on “neurodevelopmental disorders”, including dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Areas in the UK that have soft water include Scotland, Northern Ireland, most of Yorkshire, Cornwall and the west and south coast of Wales - with millions of people living in those areas.

Based on data from nearly 400,000 people in the UK, the research was carried out by a team of scientists from China and Imperial College London.

The authors of the study said: “Our study proposes the role of water with low mineral content as a relevant risk factor for neurodevelopmental disorders through long-term and accumulative exposure, strengthening and complementing the human health effect of water hardness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provide new evidence about the harmful effect of soft water on neurodevelopmental disorders that highlight the importance of optimising water quality standards to ensure long-term health benefits.”

New research suggests that drinking tap water could be putting millions of people living in the UK at a greater risk of dementia. | Pexels/cottonbro studio

Talking to us about the new study, Awadhesh Jha, Professor of Genetic Toxicology and Ecotoxicology at the University of Plymouth explained: “This is an interesting study. Biological systems and functioning of human bodies are however quite versatile, adaptive, and resilient. Our response to environmental factors including lifestyle (e.g. smoking or drinking) qualities of air, food or water depend on our genetic make-up or the genes we inherit.”

Professor Jha added: “Based on the study and the results obtained, the assumptions suggesting a correlation with water softness leading to neuropathological conditions is farfetched and the conclusions drawn are premature.

“The study does not provide any real mechanistic explanation for the role of Calcium (Ca) and Magnesium (Mg) in the development of such neuropathological condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The authors only make shallow speculations regarding role of physical activity and inflammatory processes and their role in the development of these conditions. Control studies with homogenous population or animal models are required to confirm the conclusions.”

Regarding recommendations in the study to maintain water hardness, Professor Jha said they had “gone too far”.

He added: “It will be a challenging task for the water industries for which the consumers will have to ultimately pay.”

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline in brain function, common early symptoms of dementia can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

emotional changes such as irritability

forgetfulness

struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word

being confused about time and places

England has one of the highest dementia diagnosis rates in the world, with research showing that in the UK one in 11 people over the age of 65 have dementia.

You can find out more information about dementia at NHS.UK.