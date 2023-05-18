“Inspiring” photos expressing the hope felt by mental health patients to be displayed across Northampton

People who had been on the brink of “giving up” on life due to their mental health have bravely shared their recovery stories as part of a brand new photography exhibition.

Launched to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, which starts on Monday May 15, the Hope Exhibition was commissioned by mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare to break the stigma of complex mental health and to demonstrate how hope can have a positive effect on a person’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will officially be opened at an event for staff on the Billing Road site, before it tours around Northampton, with appearances at several public spaces over the course of the week.

Patient Jovel (right) with Specialist Physiotherapist Binny said music gave him hope

The display includes portraits of five people who have all been sectioned at some point due to varying mental health difficulties.

Each individual was captured holding an object that holds significant or sentimental meaning to them because it gave them hope along the way. In a separate shot they were captured with a St Andrew’s Healthcare staff member, chosen by the patient for the support they gave along their recovery journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CEO Dr Vivienne McVey said: “A large part of what we do as a mental health Charity is to help people find some sense of hope. Sometimes finding hope can be incredibility difficult for the people we care for, but hope is that one thing that insists something better awaits us, if we only keep fighting for it.

“Through this powerful photo exhibition we wanted to show that recovery is possible, if you find hope. It showcases the inspiring stories of five people who’ve been in our care and what hope means for them. We also wanted to show other people who may be experiencing similar mental health struggles, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Patient Jovel (right) with Specialist Physiotherapist Binny said music gave him hope

“We care for some of the most clinically complex patients in the country, many of whom when they are first admitted think their future is bleak and empty. Our staff are compassionate, empathetic and consistent, they make our patients feel valued and cared for, reminding them that they deserve to live meaningful, fulfilled lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hugely proud of our Hope Exhibition and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have played a part in bringing the project to life, especially the people in our care who have agreed to raise awareness of complex mental health needs.

The exhibition will be officially launched at a Mental Health Awareness Week event at St Andrew’s Healthcare on Monday, May 15 before it is moved to the town’s train station where it will be displayed on the main concourse for two days.

On Thursday, May 18 it will be showcased in the south entrance of the General Hospital, before spending the weekend in the Grosvenor Centre’s atrium space just outside Primark.

Patient Jovel (right) with Specialist Physiotherapist Binny said music gave him hope

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Litchfield, Deputy Centre Manager at the Grosvenor, said: “We feel privileged to play a part in displaying such an impactful exhibit within the centre. Mental Health Awareness Week is a brilliant opportunity to further encourage conversation and community support regarding mental health. Through the exhibition, we are positive our visitors will be moved and inspired by the message of hope.”

Northampton General Hospital’s (NGH) CEO Heidi Smoult said: “Northampton General Hospital is honoured to be one of the public spaces displaying The Hope Exhibition for Mental Health Awareness Week. Here at NGH, the wellbeing of our patients and staff is central to everything we do and we are committed to raising awareness and being a safe space for those who are experiencing mental health problems.

“We are grateful to the inspirational people who are sharing their lived experiences and this is an important reminder of how our healthcare professionals are integral to the wellbeing and recovery of patients in our community, as well as helping to break the stigma around talking about complex mental health.”

Patient Jovel (right) with Specialist Physiotherapist Binny said music gave him hope

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad