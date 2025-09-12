Inquest into the death of Northampton man Luke Abrahams now expected to take place in January 2026

The inquest into the death of Northampton man Luke Abrahams is now expected to take place in January 2026.

The full inquest into the death of the 20-year-old is scheduled for the start of next year, close to the third anniversary of his death. The hearing is scheduled to run for between three to five days.

Luke, from East Hunsbury, died at Northampton General Hospital on January 23, 2023, after developing sepsis and necrotising fasciitis – a rare but life-threatening infection sometimes called a “flesh-eating disease.”

Initially, Luke’s death was recorded as ‘natural causes’ and no inquest was called.

However, his parents, Richard Abrahams and Julie Needham, successfully pushed for a formal investigation after instructing Hudgell Solicitors. The inquest was later confirmed by Anne Pember, Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire.

At a recent pre-inquest review hearing, the family’s legal team requested that a range of witnesses – including the paramedic who assessed Luke twice in the week before he died – be called to give evidence at the full inquest.

At today’s hearing in Northampton (Friday, September 12), East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) admitted it failed to follow clinical guidelines and accepted that Luke should have been taken to hospital when paramedics visited him at home three days before his death. The trust described this as a missed opportunity to prevent his condition from worsening.

Speaking afterwards, Luke’s father Richard Abrahams said: “Why have we waited two and a half years, nearly three years, for this to carry on?

“It’s shocking really. We’ve got to wait another possibly three or four months for an answer. That’s nearly three years. And all we remember all the time is that week.

“People need to know. The NHS needs to be aware of what they’re doing.

“I can’t believe two and a half years later we’re still talking about it. So upsetting, we are just shocked. We need justice. We need justice.”

Family spokesman Radd Seiger added: “Well, I think that the thing that stands out for me today, after this procedural hearing, is just how long it’s taking to get to a point where the Coroner can conduct her investigation. We heard directly from the family today how much pain is being caused by that delay.

“It’s beyond cruel to put a family through all this time. The fact that it’s taken almost three years to get to this point means that inevitably people have dispersed.

“Justice delayed is always justice denied.”

The full inquest will examine evidence from up to 11 witnesses, including hospital clinicians, GPs, and independent medical experts.

The family also criticised EMAS for failing to attend a previous pre-inquest hearing, saying the Trust avoided direct engagement and relied on legal representation instead.

Radd Seiger said: “We offered to meet with EMAS leadership to be able to speak to them directly and to give them a chance to hear directly from us and to maybe apologise, and in return they took the coward’s way out and went straight to their lawyers. Shame on them. All we want to do is get justice for our boy and to make sure this never happens again. All EMAS want to do is hide behind their lawyers.”

In response, Keeley Sheldon, Director of Quality at East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “A senior leader at EMAS has previously met with Luke’s family. They offered our deepest condolences and discussed our response to the incident.

“We understand the family may be intending to take legal action against EMAS, and as such formal legal proceedings are currently underway.

“In response to their most recent request, we are currently seeking advice – our intention is to protect the integrity of the legal process and safeguard both parties.

“As such, we have not yet responded to the family and intend to do so next week when we have reached a decision.”