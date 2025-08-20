Innovation at East Midlands Ambulance Service helps patients get the right care

An East Midlands ambulance travelling with blue lights on.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is expanding its Clinical Assessment Hub as part of ongoing efforts to ensure ambulances reach patients who need them most.

By directing 999 callers to the most appropriate care, EMAS aims to keep more ambulances available for immediately life-threatening emergencies, while helping patients access faster, more effective support.

In response to rising demand, EMAS is investing in the growth if its Clinical Assessment Hub, which operates across multiple sites and is supported by home-based clinicians. This dedicated team of nurses, paramedics and specialist clinicians reviews 999 calls and guides patients to the right care – whether that’s self-care advice, a community pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or a GP – ensuring that ambulances are reserved for the most critical cases.

Paul Jevons, Clinical Commander and part of the Clinical Navigation team explained:

Beth Taylor

“If a call comes in about a concern for someone’s mental health, I can refer it directly to our Mental Health Practitioner team for a specialised assessment, instead of waiting for an ambulance response.

“This means the patient is getting the urgent care and support they need faster.

“I can use the tools we have available to book patients a hospital appointment, instead of signposting them to their GP to make a referral, helping them to get the care they need faster.”

By matching patients to the right service first time, clinical navigation helps relieve pressure on Emergency Departments and keeps ambulance resources available for the most critical emergencies.

Paul Jevons

Frequent callers are supported with education and signposting, helping to address underlying needs and reduce unnecessary ambulance responses.

This holistic approach addresses immediate needs while reducing future 999 calls when there is not an immediate risk to life.

Beth Taylor, Clinical Commander and Clinical Assessor added:

“My day involves providing assurance and advice to patients, empowering them to better manage their condition without the need for an in-person ambulance response.

“After carefully assessing my patients, I may recommend self-care at home, consulting their GP, or connecting with other NHS community services better equipped to support them, instead of sending an emergency ambulance.”

As EMAS continues to expand the Clinical Assessment Hub, more ambulances will be available for life-threatening emergencies, while patients with urgent but less critical needs are directed to the right services, receiving the right care more quickly.

Ben Holdaway, Director of Operations at EMAS said:

“This approach reflects our commitment to putting patients first and providing the best possible outcomes for everyone who relies on our service.

“These improvements to our clinical navigation and assessment processes are an important part of delivering the national Urgent and Emergency Care Plan.

“By working closely with our NHS partners, we’re reducing pressure on emergency departments, improving ambulance response times, and making sure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it.

“Our Clinical Assessment Hub plays a vital role in safely managing the high number of calls we receive. They continue to work hard behind the scenes to ensure our patients are prioritised effectively, so our crews can reach those who need emergency care as quickly as possible.”