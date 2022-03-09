Three Northampton mums have come together to launch a support group to help other mums struggling with parenthood.

Donna Holland, 36, Joanna Smith, 49 and Ruth Bithell, 37, met at a parent support group last year and they became fast friends. They leaned on one another for support and advice, regularly met up for coffee and effectively became each other's rocks.

This made them realise how "lucky" they were to have a strong support system so, in February 2022, they set up a Facebook support group in a bid to offer the same opportunity for other mums in Northampton called 'No Mum Left Behind.'Head teacher, Donna, said: "Our long term goal is to make sure no mum is left behind - it is what it says on the tin really. We don't want anyone to feel they are on their own. I just can't imagine not having the mum friends I have made.

(Left to right) Ruth Bithell, Joanna Smith and Donna Holland.

"We have been friends for six months but it feels like we have been friends forever. We set the group up to support women in any way we can."

Donna, Joanna and Ruth were paying up to £200 per parenting support class and this made them note the lack of accessibility for struggling mums on a lower income.

The support group launched on February 11 and has since accumulated 164 members.

Donna continued: "We are trying to reach mums on a low income, single mums and those from ethnic minority backgrounds as I don't think support groups are very accessible to them.

"I think the fact that we all have children brings everyone together a bit. I want this group to be inclusive."

The group has plans to organise regular meet-ups, walks in the park, swimming sessions and have even collaborated with Baby Basics to ensure disadvantaged mums have all the supplies they need to care for their little ones.

Local businesses have already offered up space for the support group to meet and chat while their babies play for free.

The support group additionally hopes to run events to raise money for local parenting charities and so they can buy toys for babies to play with in their meet-ups.

Donna added: "Some of the messages we receive, they bring you to tears. Some mums are new to the area and don't know anyone else. Some mums are on a low income and want someone to go out on a walk with.

"Lots of mums struggle with postnatal depression and their partners have gone back to work so they have no one to speak to."

'No Mum Left Behind' is constantly on the lookout for local businesses, who can provide free spaces for their members to meet.

If you are a local business that can provide support to this group, email [email protected]