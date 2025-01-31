IN PICTURES: Take a look at this mental health charity’s hub following £1.3m major refurbishment

The Lowdown, located in Kingswell Street, has supported more than 70,000 young people since opening its doors 35 years ago in July 1989.

The organisation believes no young person should face mental health issues alone, and their free and non-judgemental support services are available to anyone aged eight to 25.

These include counselling, information and advice, advocacy, wellbeing groups, support for the LGBTQ+ community, youth groups and sexual health services.

The Kingswell Street premises had been closed for the transformation since January 2024 and it reopened to the public on January 11 this year, a couple of weeks earlier than the celebration event last Thursday (January 23).

This was all made possible by a Youth Investment Fund grant of nearly £1.3 million by the Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson was welcomed to officially open the space, alongside members of the charity’s Youth Advisory Board.

This new group allows young people to have a say about the future of The Lowdown in a safe and friendly environment – and has played an important role in the changes made to the building during the refurbishment.

More than 80 people were in attendance at the opening, and they all enjoyed a tour of the new space, listening to inspiring speeches, and watching entertaining performances.

Charity CEO Sharon Womersley told the Chronicle & Echo: “It feels amazing to see the young people in the building and enjoying the new space. It was all designed with them.”

As well as helping The Lowdown to grow its services and establish the Youth Advisory Board, the grant enabled them to add a new two-storey extension to the building.

An accessible entrance and waiting room for the young people have been added too, so they feel they have their own separate area from the charity staff. This is already being used to showcase the young people’s artwork.

Four counselling rooms have been introduced, bringing the total number of available spaces to 11 – as well as a new office space for the team.

What already existed at the Kingswell Street premises also underwent a major renovation, with new plumbing, electrics and decor throughout.

Sharon hopes the “friendly and adaptable space” will encourage more young people to be part of shaping the future of The Lowdown.

Talking about last Thursday’s reopening event, Sharon said: “It was absolutely incredible. It showcased the talent of our staff and young people, and was a perfect representation of who we are.

“It was really exciting to see the community interest in the reopening. It was an amazing feeling as it’s been a difficult project, but we are coming towards the end.”

Young people have already praised the new entrance and waiting area, describing it as a “fresh, clean and inviting” space to come and get the mental health support they need.

For more information on The Lowdown and the vital services offered, visit the charity’s website here.

Take a look at these 24 pictures from the reopening of The Lowdown following its £1.3 million refurbishment…

