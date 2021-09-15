IN PICTURES: Princess Anne's visit to Northampton in September 2021

Staff and clinicians at Northampton General Hospital got a royal surprise yesterday (September 14) when Princess Anne paid them a visit to open their brand new pediatric emergency department.The new facility, worth £2.9 million, took seven months to build and is projected to improve care for the 28,000 local children, who require hospital emergency department support each year.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, was received by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, before she met with senior hospital leaders, clinicians, volunteers and key NHS partners involved in the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northampton General Hospital’s chief executive, Heidi Smoult, said: “We were deeply honoured that The Princess Royal agreed to open the department and this was a great morale boost for staff in the department, and indeed the whole hospital, after all of the difficulties of the Covid pandemic.

“The new department will help us to provide the right kind sensitive care for children and adolescents and means our hard-working staff have a much-improved working environment.”

The Princess Royal was taken on a tour of the new building and met clinicians and staff that run the department before unveiling a plaque to officially open it.

Later that afternoon, Her Royal Highness visited Northgate School Arts College in Kingsthorpe and was received by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Lowther.

The Princess Royal then visited the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation (IHWO) at Weston Favell Parish Hall to mark its 25th anniversary and the fifth anniversary of the Chai and Chat Ladies Group.

Chairperson of IHWO, Neelam Aggarwal-Singh, said: "This visit means so much for us as an organisation - it is another significant event in the 25-year journey of IHWO to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Northampton and it is our way to show our appreciation to our volunteers for their hard work and dedication.”

Here are some pictures of Princess Anne's visit to Northampton:

