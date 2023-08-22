“I’m not the same person I was” says Corby mum-of-three diagnosed with chronic blood cancer

In late 2020, 44-year-old Leila Richardson put her hot flushes and feelings of fatigue down to changing hormones, and the demands of a busy life looking after three teenage children. It wasn’t until her health started to plummet that she pushed for more tests.

By July 2021, Leila’s symptoms had worsened to the extent that she struggled to catch her breath. Due to Covid-19 restrictions it was extremely difficult for Leila to secure a GP appointment, and after repeated failed attempts to secure a diagnosis, Leila was not given a blood test until December 2021 - over a year since her symptoms began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The afternoon after I had taken the test, I received a call from the doctor’s surgery telling me there was a problem with my blood,” remembers Leila, who was then told to get herself to A&E, where the doctor would explain more. “Obviously without any other information my brain went into overdrive. I felt very panicky and very on my own.”

Leila Richardson with daughter Molly

Leila’s doctor explained that her white blood cell count was astronomically high - 259,000 when it should have been between 4,500 and 11000 - and they believed Leila had Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML); a type of blood cancer which develops slowly, affecting the myeloid blood cells.

“Within 15 minutes I was in the CT scanner absolutely sobbing,” said Leila. “ I couldn’t help it, the tears just came. Then the CT Nurse leaned over me and said ‘God only gives us what we can cope with, you’ve got this’ and it helped.”

Due to high risk of infection, Leila was not admitted to hospital at the time, but immediately sent home with the chemotherapy drug Hydroxycarbamide, along with anti-sickness tablets and other medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leila said: “I told my husband and daughter first and then told my sons. There were a few tears and lots of questions, but I have the most supportive family, and I couldn’t have got through without them.”

Leila Richardson in hospital

A bone marrow biopsy was scheduled for just a few days later, and Leila continued on a variety of chemotherapy drugs and fortunately her white blood cell count began to decrease. Due to the “chronic” nature of Leila’s illness, she will likely continue on medication for the rest of her life, and now approaches life “one day at a time”.

“I’m not the same person I was 18 months ago,” said Leila, now aged 46. “And I may never be again. Life has been a rollercoaster, but I’m adapting to my new situation and trying to live the best life I can.”

Leila is now supporting Leukaemia Care and Leukaemia UK, who have joined forces on a new awareness-raising campaign, #SpotLeukaemia, which encourages people to “channel their inner 5-year-old” by asking themselves the difficult questions that could help spot leukaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a new film released this week, young children are shown asking their grandparents awkward and embarrassing questions – such as, “Why is your belly squishy?” or, “Why do you have hair up your nose?”. Shortly after, the same children are shown asking, “Why do you have bruises on your arm?” or, “Why are you always too tired to play?”.

Leila Richardson

The film then urges anyone experiencing unusual symptoms to “channel your inner 5-year-old and ask why”. If the viewer is experiencing fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding or repeated infections, they are urged to contact their GP and request a blood test.

Leila said: “We all know our own bodies. Better than anyone else. If you feel something's not quite right - tiredness, bruises, pains you didn't have before - please, please push for a blood test. If I hadn't, I would never have known I was seriously ill. It is so important that you make yourself heard and get it sorted as soon as possible.”

In the UK, 27 people every day are diagnosed with leukaemia, mainly among the over 65s. A lack of awareness of signs and symptoms means people are often diagnosed late, impacting their chances of survival. Only half of leukaemia patients live longer than five years after their diagnosis. The most common symptoms experienced by leukaemia patients are fatigue, repeat infections and bruising or bleeding. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should visit their GP and ask for an urgent blood test.