‘I feel normal again,’ says breast cancer survivor after south Northants clinic raises the bar with nipple tattooing

Terri Benamore is busy getting ready to open a new clinic outside Towcester where nipple tattoos are getting the first class treatment and becoming works of art.

Kiri Clinic is set to open in the spring with the help of a Crowdfunding initiative, and Terri is already getting plenty of attention from the media with Sky News featuring her work.

Terri said: “Within an hour of the Sky News report, I had taken three phone calls from ladies who had been suffering from poor self esteem after substandard work of a nipple tattoo following a mastectomy.

Terri Benamore will be opening Kiri Clinic in the spring

“The NHS do generally offer a nipple tattoo service to a patient following an operation, but these have been given by nurses and not trained artists. Some have ended up with scarring and damage from substandard work, which I have been heartbroken by.”

Terri runs Inkantations in Towcester and has already made a huge name for herself following her realism tattoos she creates there but this new project, which will be run in a separate location from the studio, is one that she has a real passion for.

Terri said: “It feels like this is my calling, to help others with something that can make such a huge difference to their life. It can give them back so much confidence.

“It’s imperative that people see the images of this level of realism and the photos of the artwork involved. It’s about matching skin tone and texture and goes much further than just a tattoo.

Restoring self-esteem through the art of restorative illusion tattooing

"Many surgeons are not able to offer this type of procedure and patients are left without any knowledge of where to go next or what to do. Being left with scarring and without a nipple is often a constant reminder to someone of what they have been through which can have a huge impact mentally.”

With testimonials such as: “I feel normal again’ and ‘high standards and excellent results, it’s a no-brainer,” Terri’s work is highly praised and there has already been lots of support for her Crowdfunding initiative.

For a donation to the project, you could end up winning hours worth of free tattoos, including the nipple tattoos and other sensitive tattoos to help overcome other issues you may be focusing on. Scarring from other operations and injuries can also have tattoos used to cover them, offering a chance for someone to feel more accepting of a past event and Terri can help with this too.

Visit the Crowdfunding page for more information on The Kiri Clinic and how you could help get this service up and running.

The Kiri Clinic will be offering realistic areola tattoos - post breast surgery, along with more medical tattoo procedures such as phalloplasty tattooing post gender-reassignment, and scar camouflage and her services have been recommended by surgeons. It is a unique art form of ‘illusion tattooing’ and it can be a very personal and emotional treatment for many.

