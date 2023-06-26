How will you celebrate 75 years of NHS care? Here's what is happening in Northamptonshire

On 5 July 2023, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) and Integrated Care Board (ICB) will join organisations across the nation to celebrate 75 years of the NHS – and people across the county can be a part of milestone moment.

Since the NHS was founded on 5 July 1948, it has always innovated and adapted to meet to needs of each generation. 75 years on, the NHS’s founding principles remain as relevant today as they were then. Despite the challenges, the public still overwhelmingly support having a national health service, and it is what makes people most proud to be British.

To mark NHS75, the Trust and ICB will be highlighting recent successes and innovations, as well as encouraging the public to show their support by celebrating in their own way.

How will you be celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS?

People are invited to organise a get together as part of the NHS Big Tea Party and help raise funds for NHS charities – sharing their events and photos on social media using the hashtag #NHS75.

There is also the opportunity to join the 5k parkrun for the NHS on Saturday 8 July or 2k junior parkrun on Sunday 9 July – with the option to dress up for the occasion! Find your nearest parkrun here.

Angela Hillery, NHFT’s Chief Executive said: “This is a hugely significant milestone; we want to take this opportunity to thank all staff, past and present, who have made the NHS what it is. The care the NHS provides on a daily basis is something that should be widely celebrated during this special year, and I really hope people enjoy taking part in some of the NHS75 events and mark the occasion in their own unique way.”

To celebrate the birthday year, NHS England is promoting a series of NHS75 events:

· Saturday 1 July to Sunday 9 July – host an NHS Big Tea

· Wednesday 5 July – NHS birthday

o Service for NHS staff, volunteers and partners at Westminster Abbey

· Thursday 6 July 2023 – George Cross tour commences