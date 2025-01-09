Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cases of winter illnesses, such as the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus have continued to surge across the UK.

The number of patients a day in hospital last week due to the flu was 3.5 times higher than the same time last year.

Covid, RSV and norovirus infections have also remained high.

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent of Well Pharmacy is urging people to be on the lookout for early symptoms and shares how you can tell the difference between flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus.

A number of trusts have declared critical incidents, citing exceptional demand caused by the colder weather and respiratory viruses. Last week there was an average of 5,407 patients a day in hospital with flu, 3.5 times higher than numbers for the same week last year.

Case numbers for Covid, RSV and norovirus also remain high with more than 1,100 patients in hospital with Covid every day last week, as well as 626 patients with norovirus - an increase of almost 50% compared to the same week last year, whilst hospital admissions for children with RSV are up by 47%.

A total of 29 million flu, Covid and RSV vaccines have been delivered since the autumn campaign began, the national booking system has closed, but those who are eligible can still access vaccines to protect themselevs.

Speaking about the pressures on the NHS this winter, Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “Although this winter’s campaign vaccinated more people than last winter, this strain of flu has hit hard, putting more than three times as many patients into hospital compared to this time last year.”

Cases of the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus remain high across the UK. | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

A leading pharmacist has warned patients to stay alert about the symptoms of the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus as case numbers rise as temperatures across the UK plummet this weekend.

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent of Well Pharmacy, is urging people to be on the lookout for the early signs and symptoms of each illness so they can seek the correct treatment as soon as possible.

Well Pharmacy’s Deputy Superintendent George Sandhu said: “Viruses thrive in these cold conditions. It is essential Brits are prepared for what could be a nasty few days or weeks if they succumb to one of the big fours bugs this winter.”

Sandhu continued: “While the flu will last for up to two weeks and norovirus might only last for a couple of days it is very important to ensure you’re regularly hydrated.”

Adding: “It’s also important to have medications on hand to help ease your symptoms - these include ibuprofen and paracetamol, which can help keep you comfortable while you get over the bug.”

Here is everything you need to know about the symptoms of the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus and how to tell the difference.

Flu

The flu can be unpleasant and leave patients bedridden with a variety of symptoms. It is spread from person to person via influenza particles spread through the air when someone infected speaks, coughs or sneezes.

The symptoms of the flu can appear very quickly and include one or several of the following:

Sudden high temperature

Aches in the body

Sore throat

Dry cough

Exhaustion

Difficulty sleeping

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

It is important to rest and sleep when suffering with the flu. A pharmacist can offer both paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and help treat aches or pains. Patients suffering from flu should also try to ensure they drink plenty of water to keep their urine clear and ensure they are not dehydrated.

One of the best ways to protect yourself against the flu is to get a flu vaccine, with vaccines available at your local pharamcy.

Covid

Covid forced the world into a lockdown for the best part of two years as scientists rushed to try and work out the best way to treat the viral infection.

Symptoms of Covid include:

A high temperature

A new continuous cough

A loss of senses including taste and smell

Feeling exhausted

Aching body

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Blocked nose

Loss of appetite

Many of the symptoms of Covid can be confused with a common cold or the flu which is why it is important to take a Covid test if you believe that you may have an infection.

While many people will feel better within a couple of weeks, Covid can cause serious short and long-term issues, especially with the elderly and those who have underlying long term health conditions.

If you test positive for Covid, the NHS advises you to try to stay at home and avoid seeing other people for at least five days.

Covid is similar to the flu in terms of treatments which can aid recovery as rest and hydration are the main recommendations to try and ensure you feel better when suffering with Covid.

There is also a Covid vaccine available each year which can be given on the same day as patients could receive their flu vaccine ensuring they are protected from both viruses.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds although the infection can usually get better by itself. While the infection is extremely common, it often tends to affect children under the age of two.

Although the infection is not usually serious for most people, it can be serious for babies, young children who were born prematurely and adults over the age of 75 years old.

Symptoms of an RSV infection will normally start within a few days of a person being infected by the virus. Most people will only get cold like symptoms from RSV including:

Runny or blocked nose

A cough

Sneezing

Tiredness

A high temperature

If the RSV becomes more serious and leads to pneumonia then it can also cause a cough that gets worse or shortness of breath. Some adults might also get confused and experience noisy breathing otherwise known as wheezing.

While there are no specific treatments for RSV there are certain things which can be done to ensure that the patient is comfortable during the few weeks of the infection. These include taking paracetamol and ibuprofen which can be purchased from Well Pharmacy and if the nose is blocked then saline drops could be used to unblock the nostrils.

There is also a RSV vaccine which was launched in September, this can help offer protection to those eligible.

Norovirus

Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, is a stomach bug which causes vomiting and diarrhoea. There are several symptoms including:

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

High temperature

Headache

Aching limbs

Norovirus is usually spread from person to person either through close contact or by touching objects or surfaces which have the virus on them and then touching your mouth. If a person with the virus prepares food which is eaten, then it is also possible that the virus will spread to you.

Washing your hands with soap and warm water frequently is the best way to stop the virus from spreading throughout your household, as the virus cannot be killed by alcohol hand gels.

Whilst norovirus usually only lasts two days there is a possibility it could last longer so your local pharmacy will be able to help. If the vomiting and diarrhoea is becoming painful then speak to your local pharmacist who can offer advice and suitable treatments.

You can find out more about winter illnesses and if you’re eligible for any vaccines on NHS.UK.