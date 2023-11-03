How to prepare yourself for a hospital procedure or operation
A chance to learn more about how you can prepare yourself for surgery or a hospital procedure is available at a free public online event.
The event is on Tuesday, November 14, from 2pm-3pm, and is one of a series of educational events – open to all in the county – which has been arranged by Kettering General Hospital’s Public Governors.
You will have an opportunity to speak and ask questions to Amanda Chapman a Deputy Sister for Pre-operative Assessment at KGH.
She said “Having an operation or procedure can be worrying and we are looking for ways to ensure the process is made easier and less frightening for you, your family, friends and carers.
“There are practical steps you can undertake before surgery to ensure you are as well as can be before an operation or procedure such as undertaking exercise, maintaining a good diet, reducing weight if needed, and stopping smoking.”
For any patients who are due to have sedation, or a local or general anaesthetic, for any procedure or operation, this event is your opportunity to hear how physically and mentally you can best prepare yourself to reduce anxiety and worry.
To register for this virtual event, contact Governor and Member Lead, Sue Broome via email [email protected] or phone Sue on 0777 3658937.
Please note the event will be recorded and a copy featured on the KGH website. You are welcome to submit any questions in advance, these will be raised anonymously at the event.