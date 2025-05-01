Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Babies and young children are at high risk of developing dehydration ☀

Temperatures across some parts of the UK are continuing to soar, with highs of 29C predicted.

Babies and young children can become unwell during very hot weather.

Baby brand Nuby has teamed up with Infant Sleep Coach and founder of Beyond the Stars, Jade Zammit, to share their top five tips on keeping your baby cool.

The Met Office said temperatures reached 26.7C in Wisley, Surrey yesterday (April 30), marking the sunniest April on record since records began in 1910.

With temperatures across the UK expected to continue to remain hot into the May bank holiday weekend, parents have been seeking advice on how to keep their babies and little ones cool in the warm weather.

Babies and young children are at higher risk of becoming ill during hot weather, as they are more susceptible to dehydration, heatstroke and sunburn.

That’s why baby brand Nuby has teamed up with Infant Sleep Coach, Jade Zammit, founder of Beyond The Stars, to share expert-backed advice for parents on how to keep babies cool during hot weather.

Babies and young children can become ill during very hot weather, this is how you can help them cool down. | Pexels, Ashley K Bowen

How to keep your baby cool in hot weather?

Here are five expert tips on how to keep babies cool during the warm weather:

Offer sips of water (for babies aged six months and over)

If your baby is under six months, there’s no need to give them water, instead, they’ll likely feed more often. For babies over six months, it’s safe to offer small sips of water between feeds.

Only use sun cream on babies over six months old

Sun cream shouldn’t be used on babies under six months, as their skin is too delicate and may react to the ingredients. Once they reach six months, apply an SPF 50+ sun cream that offers UVA and UVB protection. Reapply every two hours or more often if your baby becomes sweaty or wet.

Keep babies out of direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm

Babies under six months should be kept out of direct sunlight entirely. For older babies, avoid the sun as much as possible, especially between 11 am and 3 pm when it’s at its strongest.

Use a fan

When heading out in the heat, consider a portable fan that clips onto your pram to help keep your baby cool and comfortable.

Try homemade frozen lollies

From six months, babies can enjoy homemade frozen lollies made from water or fruit purée. Babies over 12 months can have lollies made with very diluted fruit juice, but these should only be given at mealtimes to avoid the risk of tooth decay.

What are the symptoms of dehydration?

Dehydration can impact anyone but babies, children and older adults are most at risk. According to the NHS, symptoms of dehydration in babies may include:

a sunken soft spot (fontanelle) on top of their head

sunken eyes

few or no tears when they cry

not having many wet nappies

being drowsy or irritable

The NHS advise that to avoid dehydration in babies during hot weather you should carry on breastfeeding your baby or using formula, giving them small amounts more often than usual.

They advise that you should give your baby small sips of extra water if they’re on formula or solid foods, or give regular small sips of rehydration solution to replace lost fluids, whilst for small children stick to their usual diet.

You can find out more about how to keep your baby safe in hot weather at NHS.UK.