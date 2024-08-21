How to customise your diet during the menopause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forget the fads - Northampton dietitian shares five simple strategies for thriving through the menopause.

The menopause has gained more attention in the national press in recent years.

With an onslaught of advice on what to eat and which products to use, it can feel overwhelming to decide what truly works.

Local dietitian Sian Porter cuts through the noise with simple, science-backed tips to help women navigate the menopausal marketing minefield.

Northampton-based dietitian Sian Porter, a British Dietetic Association Fellow, runs her own nutrition consultancy. She has also appeared on TV and radio, including BBC Breakfast, ITN, and Radio 4’s Women’s Hour, discussing various food and health issues

Evaluating menopausal products for scientific credibility

Sian recommends adopting a critical approach when assessing the various products on the market designed to alleviate menopausal symptoms.

“As the subject of the menopause has opened up, and people are looking for solutions to symptoms of menopause such as brain fog, or weight gain, people start marketing products to them. Some are useful, but some are a to complete waste of money. It brings out the whole range of marketing hype.’

A Mediterranean diet is recommended

‘The first line of enquiry should be, ‘if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

‘It’s important to evaluate the credibility of the claims being made. Investigate the source behind the product: Who is endorsing it? Is it a celebrity or someone you know personally? Are their motivations financial? Do they encourage you to emulate them—eat like them, look like them? It’s crucial to consider what they stand to gain from promoting the product and then make an educated decision’, she advises.

Dietary recommendations

A Mediterranean diet is considered the optimum diet for health benefits during the menopause and beyond, says Sian.

Studies have shown that a Mediterranean style diet can positively impact menopause symptoms.

It’s a diet that with a huge emphasis on fruits, vegetables, legumes, pulses, nuts, seeds, wholegrains, fish and unsaturated fats such as olive oil. It also calls for modest amounts of lower fat dairy, calcium-rich foods and Vitamin D containing foods.

It also limits alcohol, caffeine, processed foods, red meat, refined grains, and sugars. Additionally, it promotes an active lifestyle with regular physical activity.

Carbohydrates and portion control

Some diets promote cutting out carbohydrates around the time of menopause, but carbohydrates fuel the body and provide fibre which doesn’t change during the menopause.

However, it’s important to choose high fibre, vary the types of carbohydrates consumed and to consider portion control, says Sian.

‘It is not uncommon for people to have toast for breakfast, a sandwich for lunch and pasta for dinner whereas it would be better to vary the carbohydrate source at each meal. For example, consider an oat-based breakfast, a baked potato with skin for lunch and brown rice in the evening.’

Portion control is also really important. As we age, we lose muscle mass and changes in hormone levels result in the need for less calories than before. Example portions of carbohydrates could be 50g of rice(uncooked) and 75g of dry pasta (about the size of a clenched fist when cooked.)

The Importance of Dairy and Calcium

Oestrogen has a really important role in bone health, and as levels decline during the menopause, the risk of osteoporosis increases. There are some key macronutrients, vitamins and minerals to be sure that you are getting enough of.

Diet plays an important role in bone health and calcium and vitamin D become even more important during and after menopause. Calcium can be found in many foods such as spinach, kale, seeds, nuts, soyabeans and fish with soft bones.

Dairy or plant-based fortified alternatives are the main source of calcium.

“200ml of milk, a small pot of yoghurt and matchbox -sized piece of cheese (30g) provides almost all your calcium requirements,” Sian comments.

The best source of Vitamin D, commonly called the sunshine vitamin, is found in oily fish but can be found in low levels in eggs. Some foods are fortified with it but it can be difficult to get from diet alone. Along with current NHS guidance, Sian advises taking a Vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter months for optimal health.

Add resistance training into your exercise regime

Nutrition is just one of the five pillars of good health; mental health, physical activity, sleep, and social connections are also crucial.

Lifestyle changes, in addition to dietary adjustments, are important to adopt during menopause, says Sian.

Introducing resistance exercises in addition to aerobic exercises can be beneficial. Many women complain about gaining weight, and often, it’s not just about the amount of weight gained but where it’s accumulated.

“Weight tends to accumulate more around the abdomen as we age, leading to tighter clothes due to this redistribution,” Sian says.

As we age, also our muscle mass decreases. With less muscle mass, our bodies require fewer calories. If we continue eating the same amount of calories as before, weight gain is likely. Being physically active and engaging in resistance and aerobic exercises helps to combat this.

“This doesn’t have to be a case of putting on your lycra and heading down the gym,” says Sian.

“The critical thing is finding an activity you enjoy.”

Being physically active can help alleviate menopause symptoms. Aerobic exercises get your heart beating faster, while resistance exercises help maintain your muscle mass and weight bearing exercise such as walking or dancing helps with your bone health.

As told to Northantsmag.co.uk

For more information contact: https://www.bda.uk.com/resource/menopause-diet.html