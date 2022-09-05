How to book an autumn Covid booster vaccine in Northamptonshire and who can get it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people will be invited for their autumn Covid booster vaccinations across Northamptonshire from Monday (September 5) with jabs available at a record number of sites.

Care home residents and some housebound patients are first on the list for the latest top-up doses.

NHS’ national booking system opens on Wednesday (September 7) offering appointments from Monday onwards with up to 50 locations county-wide ensuring there is a site within easy reach for everyone.

Care home resident Agnes Taylor, 93, is among the first to receive the latest Covid jab as the autumn booster rollout begins today

This latest campaign runs until early December, by when everyone aged 50 and over plus a number of other cohorts including pregnant women, carers, household contacts of immunosuppressed people, those at increased risk of Covid-19, and health and social care staff will all have been offered an autumn booster.

Chris Pallot director of Northamptonshire’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We understand Covid-19 may not be at the forefront of everyone’s mind but we expect cases to rise again in the autumn and into the winter.

“No one wants to spend their winter being poorly. Get the vaccinations you are eligible for so that you can continue with your plans and enjoy the things you love. So it really is vital that those eligible, the most vulnerable groups in our communities, get vaccinated when it is their turn to do so.

“Having your vaccine is the best way to maximise your protection from Covid-19, serious illness and hospitalisation.”

Mr Pallot added that the NHS will contact people by text or letter when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine – you do not need to contact the NHS. As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first.

More pharmacies will be equipped to deliver the vaccine than before using the new Moderna ‘bivalent’ vaccine, which has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and is designed to provide protection against both the Omicron variant and the original Covid-19 strain.

Mr Pallot said: “When you receive an invitation, book your appointment as soon as you can either online or by telephoning 119.

“We have opened a record number of sites in the county to make it even more accessible for people to get jabbed this time round.”

“We are ready to protect the people of Northamptonshire with the newly approved, next generation Covid vaccine. Let’s continue to build our wall of defence against this disease. Please come forward when it is your turn.”

Uptake of a spring booster dropped off in Northamptonshire earlier this year as public concerns over the most serious effects of Covid waned.

According to official data 585,116 people in the county had a first dose, of which 560,686 also had a second dose. Yet only 446,632 then received a third or booster dose.

Covid infection levels have been falling since early July and the weekly number of confirmed cases in Northamptonshire dropped to 353 according to latest government figures after reaching around 1,500 during the summer wave.