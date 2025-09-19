How easy is it to contact your Northampton GP? 24 surgeries ranked in Patients Survey

By David Summers
Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
Discover which Northampton GP surgeries have been voted as the easiest to be contacted by telephone and their website, according to the latest patient survey.

The GP Patients Survey’s latest results are released annually and reveal what patients think of their local GP practice.

The Patient Survey saw more than 700,000 complete the questionnaire between December 20 and April 1.

The results are in...

1. Easiest to contact GPs in Northampton

The results are in... Photo: Carl Court

In total, 97% of patients said Denton Village Surgery was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 86% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website.

2. Denton Village Surgery

In total, 97% of patients said Denton Village Surgery was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 86% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website.

In total, 74% of patients said Moulton Surgery was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 57% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website.

3. Moulton Surgery

In total, 74% of patients said Moulton Surgery was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 57% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website.

In total, 72% of patients said Kingsthorpe Medical Centre was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 39% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website.

4. Kingsthorpe Medical Centre

In total, 72% of patients said Kingsthorpe Medical Centre was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 39% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website.

