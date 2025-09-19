How easy is it to contact your Northampton GP? 24 surgeries ranked in Patients Survey

The GP Patients Survey’s latest results are released annually and reveal what patients think of their local GP practice.
The Patient Survey saw more than 700,000 complete the questionnaire between December 20 and April 1.
1. Easiest to contact GPs in Northampton
2. Denton Village Surgery
In total, 97% of patients said Denton Village Surgery was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 86% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website. Photo: Google Maps
3. Moulton Surgery
In total, 74% of patients said Moulton Surgery was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 57% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website. Photo: Google
4. Kingsthorpe Medical Centre
In total, 72% of patients said Kingsthorpe Medical Centre was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by telephone and 39% said it was 'very easy' or 'fairly easy' to contact by using their website. Photo: David Summers