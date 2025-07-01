Symptoms of ADHD usually start before the age of 12 🎒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are three million people in the UK living with ADHD.

Of this number, there are 623,000 children in the UK living with ADHD.

ADHD is a condition that affects people's behaviour.

These are eight signs and symptoms of ADHD parents should know about.

There are an estimated three million people in the UK living with ADHD, with 623,000 of those being children, according to ADHD UK.

Symptoms of ADHD are often first noticed when a child begins school, with many people living with ADHD diagnosed before they turn 12-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not everyone is diagnosed when they are young, with many adults now seeking out a diagnosis that was not recognised during childhood.

As parents it’s important to know the signs and symptoms of ADHD in children and what to do if you suspect your child has ADHD, in this article we outline everything you need to know about ADHD and what support is available.

Symptoms of ADHD usually start before the age of 12. | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour. It can cause restlessness, trouble concentrating and acting on impulse.

Symptoms of ADHD are often noticed when a child begins school, with most cases of ADHD diagnosed in children under the age of 12, however, it can be diagnosed later on in life in adults whose ADHD was not recognised during childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the signs my child may have ADHD?

Signs and symptoms of ADHD tend to start before the age of 12-years-old. They often involve a young person’s ability to pay attention, have high levels of energy, and an ability to control their impulses.

Most children with ADHD will have symptoms of both being inattentive and being hyperactive-impulsive, however some will only show one type.

The NHS explain that signs of being inattentive can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

being easily distracted

finding it hard to listen to what people are saying or to follow instructions

forgetting everyday tasks, like brushing their teeth or putting on socks

Whilst signs of being hyperactive and impulsive, may include:

having high energy levels

fidgeting or tapping their hands and feet

talking noisily

feeling restless, or getting up and moving around when they’re supposed to sit still

finding it hard to wait their turn, or interrupting conversations

How can you access an ADHD diagnosis?

There is no simple test to find out if your child has ADHD, but after a detailed assessment a specialist will be able to make an accurate diagnosis. If you suspect that your child may have ADHD you can visit your GP to ask them to refer you to a specialist for an ADHD assessment.

The assessment may be carried out by a specialist child psychiatrist, a paediatrician – a specialist in children's health or an appropriately qualified healthcare professional with training and expertise in the diagnosis of ADHD.

You can find out more about ADHD in children and young people at NHS.UK.