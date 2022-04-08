An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Northampton, according to the data.

Editor’s note: Ranking numbers given before the name of the surgery relate to the whole of Northamptonshire, hence the gap between numbers, with 1 being the practice with the most patients per GP.

1. 1: Brook Medical Centre, Ecton Brook Road, Northampton There are 6,577 patients per GP at Brook Medical Centre]. In total there are 6,577 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. 3: Dr Abbas, Billingbrook Road, Northampton There are 4,946 patients per GP at Dr Abbas. In total there are 11,871 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.4 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. 4: County Surgery, Abington Avenue, Northampton There are 4,292 patients per GP at County Surgery. In total there are 4,235 patients and the full-time equivalent of1 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. 6: The Crescent Medical Centre, Kingsley There are 4,004 patients per GP at The Crescent Medical Centre. In total there are 5,6005 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.4 GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales