Library picture

How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Northampton

How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

By David Summers
Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:59 pm

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Northampton, according to the data.

Editor’s note: Ranking numbers given before the name of the surgery relate to the whole of Northamptonshire, hence the gap between numbers, with 1 being the practice with the most patients per GP.

1. 1: Brook Medical Centre, Ecton Brook Road, Northampton

There are 6,577 patients per GP at Brook Medical Centre]. In total there are 6,577 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1 GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. 3: Dr Abbas, Billingbrook Road, Northampton

There are 4,946 patients per GP at Dr Abbas. In total there are 11,871 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.4 GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. 4: County Surgery, Abington Avenue, Northampton

There are 4,292 patients per GP at County Surgery. In total there are 4,235 patients and the full-time equivalent of1 GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. 6: The Crescent Medical Centre, Kingsley

There are 4,004 patients per GP at The Crescent Medical Centre. In total there are 5,6005 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.4 GPs.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
NorthamptonEnglandNHS DigitalNorthamptonshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 6