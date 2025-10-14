Hobbs lends its support to The Lewis Foundation raising £4,200

Lauren Jolly from Hobbs with The Lewis Foundation's Lorraine Lewis

The Lewis Foundation has seen an incredible show of support from leading British womenswear brand, Hobbs, which has raised £4,200 through a recent sample sale and donated a selection of beautiful fascinators to help fund the charity’s vital work supporting adult cancer patients in hospitals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership came about thanks to Lauren Jolly, a passionate supporter of The Lewis Foundation who received a gift pack from the charity during her own cancer treatment. Inspired by the impact it had on her personally, Lauren introduced the charity’s work to her colleagues at Hobbs and led the charge in securing their support.

The £4,200 raised by a Hobbs sample sale is enough to fund more than 1,000 of The Lewis Foundation’s free gift packs, which provide comfort and support to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the East Midlands and East of England. As well, Hobbs’ donation of stylish fascinators will be sold through the charity’s Surplus Stock initiative, which turns end-of-line and excess products donated by businesses into life-changing funds for patients in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “Lauren’s support and advocacy has not only raised vital funds for us, but has helped to shine a light on what a big impact our gift packs can have. We’re so grateful to Lauren and the entire team at Hobbs for their generous support and for choosing to stand alongside us in our mission.”

Just some of the gift packs provided by The Lewis Foundation

Lauren Jolly from Hobbs said: “The Lewis Foundation supported me during a very difficult time and I knew I wanted to give something back. I’m so very proud to have introduced their work to my colleagues at Hobbs, and even prouder of how the whole team came together to make this donation possible. Knowing the money raised will help over a thousand patients is a brilliant feeling, and I’m really excited to see what else we can do to support the charity over the coming months.”

If you would like to help make a difference, through fundraising, volunteering or donating, please get in touch with The Lewis Foundation at [email protected]

To find out more about The Lewis Foundation and its vital work, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.