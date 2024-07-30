Highest number of syphilis cases in West Northamptonshire since records began, figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Syphilis cases in West Northamptonshire reached a record high last year, new figures show.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show there were 32 syphilis diagnoses in West Northamptonshire in 2023. It was up from 28 the year before and the highest since local records began in 2012.

Meanwhile, there were 207 gonorrhoea diagnoses in West Northamptonshire in 2023 – up from 175 the year before.

In total, there were 1,677 STI diagnoses last year in West Northamptonshire – down from 1,756 the year before. Of the diagnoses last year, 941 (56 percent) were chlamydia.

Nationally, recorded cases of syphilis were at the highest level since 1948, while gonorrhoea reached the highest number since records began in 1918.

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) said the "worrying trajectory" of rising diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections across England is a sign of unmet needs for those who require sexual health care

Professor Matt Phillips, president of BASHH, said: "We find ourselves at a critical point for securing the viability of sexual health services.

"The worrying trajectory of new STI diagnoses is a sign of increased unmet needs for those who require sexual health care, particularly those in minoritised communities and those who might prefer face-to-face services.

"It underlines the need for a long-awaited and much-needed strategy for sexual health."

He added the new Government has an opportunity to “change the tides” and address recruitment and funding challenges to improve access to sexual health and wellbeing expertise.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils which have responsibility for commissioning sexual health services, said the figures show the Government should implement a 10-year sexual health strategy.

Richard Angell, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said the figures show a year-on-year increase of STIs and demand for services.

He added the Government must commit to a national strategy and funding that "sets a clear direction for improving sexual health in England".

Dr Hamish Mohammed, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: "The best way to reduce your risk of an infection is to use a condom consistently and correctly with new or casual partners."