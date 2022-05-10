10 Castilian Street, Northampton, Northampton, NN1 1JX This dentist is not taking any new NHS patients at the moment. Google rating 4.5/5 (18 Reviews)

Here's how every dentist in Northampton is rated - best and worst - and whether they are taking new NHS patients​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

No-one really enjoys going to the dentist...but some are a better experience than others according to Google Reviews.

By David Summers
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:46 pm

Here’s a list of every dentist in Northampton, how they rank in Google Reviews and whether they are taking on more NHS patients.

1. Victoria Promenade Dental Practice

16 Victoria Promenade, Northampton This dentist is not taking any new NHS patients at the moment Google Review: 3.7/5 (27 Google Reviews)

Photo: Google Maps

2. Abintgon Dental Practice

1a Billing Road, Northampton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5AL This dentist is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred Google Review: 4.1/5 (120 Google Reviews)

Photo: Google Maps

3. Delapre Dental Care

5 Billing Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5AN This dentist is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred Google Reviews: 3.8/5 (10 Google reviews)

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Elms Dental Practice

Cliftonville, Northampton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5BE This dentist has not recently given an update on whether they're taking new NHS patients. Google Reviews: 3.2/5 (65 Google Reviews)

Photo: Google Maps

