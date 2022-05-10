Here’s a list of every dentist in Northampton, how they rank in Google Reviews and whether they are taking on more NHS patients.
1. Victoria Promenade Dental Practice
16 Victoria Promenade, Northampton This dentist is not taking any new NHS patients at the moment Google Review: 3.7/5 (27 Google Reviews)
2. Abintgon Dental Practice
1a Billing Road, Northampton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5AL This dentist is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred Google Review: 4.1/5 (120 Google Reviews)
3. Delapre Dental Care
5 Billing Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5AN
This dentist is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred
Google Reviews: 3.8/5 (10 Google reviews)
4. The Elms Dental Practice
Cliftonville, Northampton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5BE
This dentist has not recently given an update on whether they're taking new NHS patients.
Google Reviews: 3.2/5 (65 Google Reviews)
