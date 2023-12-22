Here's all the bizarre items removed from people's bottoms at Northampton Hospital in the past three years

When a cheeky bit of fun goes wrong…

Here’s a list of all the items Northampton General Hospital (NGH) has had to remove from people’s bottoms in the past three years.

This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information request to NGH asking what kind of items it has had to remove from people’s bottoms between 2021 and 2023.

The list provides a glimpse into the unusual scenarios faced by medical staff at NGH...and there are some surprising items in the list.

We’re pretty sure everyone on this list was having a bit of cheeky fun, but beware, it could land you in A&E. There is also a serious side – according to research a couple of years ago, the NHS nationally spends more than £330,000 a year extracting items that people have inserted into their rectum, proving costly for the taxpayer.

Stay safe this Christmas and make sure those carrots are left for the reindeers...

Click through the gallery to see the list in full.

1 . Things removed from people's bums at Northampton General Hospital since 2021 When a bit of cheeky fun goes wrong... Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Things removed from people's bums at Northampton General Hospital since 2021 A vibrator was removed in 2021 Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Things removed from people's bums at Northampton General Hospital since 2021 A deodorant lid was removed in 2021 Photo: AFP Photo Sales

4 . Things removed from people's bums at Northampton General Hospital since 2021 A butt plug was removed in 2021 Photo: - Photo Sales