Appointment slots during the day are not much use to anyone who has a job with office hours, for which getting time off is not always straight forward. Below are the Northampton GP surgeries that offer appointments after 6pm.

1. Leicester Terrace Health Care Centre NHS Choices rating: three stars 01604633682

2. Maple Access Partnership, Hazelwood Road NHS Choices rating: 3.5 stars / 01604 250969

3. Queensview Medical Centre, Thornton Road NHS Choices rating: 3.5 stars / 01604 713315

4. County Surgery, Abington Avenue NHS Choices rating: 4 stars / 01604 623918

