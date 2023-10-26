News you can trust since 1931
Healthwatch North and West Northamptonshire appealing for volunteers to 'make a difference'

"It is not the meetings and committees I attend as a Healthwatch representative but the people I meet along the way"
By jemma fraterContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Healthwatch North and West Northamptonshire is looking for volunteers to help "make a difference".

The group is looking for volunteers in Northamptonshire aged 18 and over who have a few hours spare a week, and want to make a difference to health and social care services.

Roles include: Planning Group Member, Authorised representative, and Community Engagement Volunteer.

Recruitment postRecruitment post
Depending on the role, tasks would include some of the following: meeting regularly to discuss and respond to current local issues in health and social care, helping to gather the experiences and views of patients, consumers, carers and the wider public, helping to publicise our company and what we do, collecting feedback directly from service users.

Sheila White, a Healthwatch member since 2013, said: "Friends who know me well will tell you that I am a ‘people’ person. Communication is my mantra. Over the last ten years of volunteering with Healthwatch, I have had so many opportunities to meet with people from all walks of life and to listen to what they had to say about the health and social care services and, sometimes more importantly, shared some of their personal experiences with me.

"It is not the meetings and committees I attend as a Healthwatch representative but the people I meet along the way. It is the friends I have made over the years. It is the relationships built up with the staff during the years we have undertaken the 15 Steps Challenge Audits at Kettering Hospital that will be the things that I will always remember."

If you want to make a difference to health and care services in Northamptonshire then get in touch at [email protected]

See the following for more information on our volunteer roles.

