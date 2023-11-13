Have your say on the new Kings Heath CDC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A chance to make your opinions known on the new Community Diagnostic Centre planned for Kings Heath, Northampton, will be available at special community engagement sessions next month.

Thousands of local people who need diagnostic tests like MRI, CT, and ultrasound scans, are set to benefit from two new Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) planned for the county.

One is planned for the Kings Health Practice at the North Oval in Northampton and the other at the Willowbrook Health Centre site in Corby.

The CDCs are part of a wider government plan to help tackle diagnostics waiting time backlogs and speed-up vital care for local patients.

The Kings Heath public engagement events are on Friday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 5. December 1 has two face-to-face opportunities at 10.30am to 11.30am or 2.00pm to 3.00pm and December 5 is a virtual event at 6.30pm-7.30pm. See our website https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Kings-Heath-Community-Diagnostic-Centre.aspx

The meetings are designed to update local people on the plans and give them an opportunity to contribute their ideas on the best ways develop this community asset.

The Community Diagnostic Centres in Northamptonshire will be run by the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group - which consists of Kettering and Northampton general hospitals - and be overseen by NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board - the body that oversees local health and social care.

UHN Director of Strategy, Polly Grimmett, said: “We want to gather the thoughts of our local community on our Community Diagnostic Centre plans.

“At the next meetings we will explain what is happening at Kings Heath and answer questions on whatever issues local people may raise.”

Community Diagnostic Centres will bring significant extra capacity for diagnostic tests to the county at locations outside of the hospital environment.

Access will be through GP referrals, screening programmes, and outpatient appointments, only and will not be available as a walk-in service.

The Kings Heath Community Diagnostic Centre will include:

Diagnostic imaging for MRI, CT, Ultrasound and Echocardiogram

Consultant examination and assessment rooms

A welcoming reception and waiting area

Sufficient parking for patients and staff