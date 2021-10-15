Have you signed up for Beat The Street? Nearly 20,000 people in Northampton already have...and one primary school is leading the way

The Step Forward team in Northampton

Nearly 20,000 people have signed up for the Beat the Street campaign in Northampton which aims to get people out and about in our town's open spaces.

Beat the Street organises a number of different event and this weekend, there’s a scavenger hunt with the chance to win a cuddly Beattie hedgehog.

Already, almost 20,000 people have signed up to play Beat the Street Northampton and have together walked, cycled, run and wheeled nearly 70,000 miles.

There are leaderboards for school, community, workplace teams and individuals. The top team on the total and average points leaderboards will each win £250 in vouchers for books or sports equipment.

Currently, Delapre Primary School leads the total points leaderboard while Step Forward with Lewis tops the average points leaderboard.

Michelle Lewis, personal trainer and team leader, said: “At Step Forward with Lewis, we are really enjoying encouraging adults to get out moving daily and Beat the Street is certainly getting a few of our members active that even we did not expect would. One of our steppers says that the game is giving walks a new goal and a sense of purpose and is enjoying trying to visit as many Beat Boxes as possible in the town!”

Beat the Street Northampton is brought to you by West Northamptonshire Council, Public Health Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire Sport with funding from the National Lottery via Sport England. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of West Northants Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing, Culture & Leisure, said: “We’re delighted to support the Beat the Street programme and it’s great to see people out exercising and exploring new areas. We all tend to stick to the same tried and tested routes, but the game has opened up the idea of exploring the town on foot, which reveals new areas and parks you might not have known about, even if you’ve lived here for years.

“Beat the Street is a positive way of encouraging people to get more active, by walking, cycling, rolling and wheeling around this beautiful area, plus it’s more important than ever to get as fit and healthy as possible while we fight the threat of COVID-19”.