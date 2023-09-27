Harley Davidson Riders Club fund lifesaving mission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harley Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain (region 21 – based in Northamptonshire) have raised enough to fund a vital mission by the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Harley Davidson Riders Club has been in existence since 1949, making it one of the oldest one marque clubs in the country and currently has around 4000 members. The club is split into 28 regions and in June this year, region 21, based in Northamptonshire (Naseby Field), supported by region 13 (Central South) came together to hold a National Rally Day at Naseby Village Hall to raise funds to support the lifesaving Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, where over 800 Harleys were in attendance.

Over the course of four days there were nine bands playing, a Civil War re-enactment group, a custom bike show, bike tours, raffles, collection buckets, tea and cake sales, as well as a Spitfire and Red Arrows fly past – raising a total of £1,700, enough to fund a vital mission by the local lifesaving service.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing pre-hospital critical care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or NHS funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue saving lives across Northamptonshire and further afield.

John Hillyer, Spokesman for Naseby Field, said: “We are so proud to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance this year by donating vital funds to support their lifesaving missions.

“As motorbike riders who put in many miles over the course of a year, we are incredibly thankful for the service the charity provides as we know just how important it is for the pre-hospital critical care to be available as soon as possible.”

“The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance remains our primary charity year on year, and long may this continue,” he added.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire commented: “We are extremely grateful to everyone involved at the Harley Davidson Riders Club and for their generous donation and continued support.

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and without the support from local communities and clubs just like this we wouldn’t be able to provide pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most.”

The charity is celebrating 50,000 missions and its 20th anniversary of providing its lifesaving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.