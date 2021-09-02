A specialist nurse from Northampton has busted a number of common myths about gynaecological cancer as part of an awareness month.

Claire Campbell, Macmillan’s Gynae-Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist at Northampton General Hospital, has put the facts straight on gynaecological cancers and is correcting some of the most common myths.

She warns that many people with gynaecological cancers might be missing out on an early diagnosis because they are unsure about the signs and symptoms.

Claire Campbell.

Below are the common myths about the cancer type and what Claire says about each one.

Myth 1: There are no early symptoms of gynaecological cancer

What Claire says: Many ovarian, womb (uterine) or vaginal cancers do have early warning signs. Common symptoms are:

-pelvic pain or pressure

-itching or burning of the vulva

-changes in vulval colour or skin (rash, sores, warts, or ulcers)

-changes in bathroom habits (increased peeing, constipation, or diarrhoea)

- bloating

-abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge

-pain in the back or stomach

Clarie said: “Unlike other medical conditions with these symptoms, gynaecological cancers generally get worse over time.

“If you have been treated for other health conditions and these symptoms have not improved you should arrange an appointment with your GP.

“If you have gone through menopause and have any vaginal bleeding (even spotting) you should see your GP.”

Myth 2: Smears can detect all gynaecological cancers

What Claire says: A smear test can only detect cervical cancer, not other cancers. This test can detect cervical cancer early, when treatment is most effective, so it is vital to attend regular smear tests at your GP surgery.

The smear test also helps prevent cervical cancer by finding precancerous cell changes on the cervix. These changes could become cervical cancer if not treated.

Smear tests cannot detect ovarian or womb cancers.

When one of these other types of cancer is suspected, a pelvic exam should be conducted to check for masses or growths. Other diagnostic tests may also be done.

Myth 3: Ovarian cancer is impossible to detect early.

What Claire says: Ovarian cancer can be difficult to detect early because of its vague symptoms and location, but research continues to improve detection and treatment.

Claire added: “Some known factors that can increase your risk include family history, personal history, genetic mutations, age and obesity.

“When ovarian cancer is diagnosed and treated early, the five-year survival rate is nearly 93 percent. Ovarian cancer survival in the UK has almost doubled in the last 40 years.”

Myth 4: Cervical cancer cannot be prevented.

What Claire says: The main risk factor for cervical cancer is an infection called the human papilloma virus (HPV).

Some types of HPV can affect the cervix and cause abnormal cell changes that may develop into cervical cancer.

Claire continued: “HPV is very common, and most people are infected with it at some point.

“A vaccine can be used to help prevent HPV infection.

“Using a condom or other barrier contraception may reduce your risk of HPV infection.”

Myth 5: Taking the contraceptive pill can increase your risk of getting gynaecological cancers.

What Claire says: While taking the contraceptive pill for over five years can increase your risk of cervical cancer, some hormone-based contraceptives have been shown to reduce the risk of uterine, ovarian and endometrial cancer with long-term use.

Claire said: “When in doubt, discuss your risk factors for gynaecological cancer with your GP.

“Don’t be embarrassed about speaking to your GP about signs and symptoms of gynaecological cancers.

“If you are concerned about anything, it’s important to get checked out as soon as possible. “Early diagnosis can be key to successful treatment.”

The Macmillan support line can be reached on 0808 808 00 00 and is open Mon-Sun, 8am- 8pm.