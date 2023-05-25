Grandmother takes on World’s tallest static abseil for Macmillan in memory of sister in law

Judi with her sister in law Suzanne before she passed away

On 3rd June, Judi will abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower – the World’s tallest static abseil – in memory of her sister in law and dear friend Suzanne Collin who was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma which then spread to her lungs. Suzanne fought the disease for 5 years before sadly passing away aged 55.

Since her death, Judi has been on a fundraising mission to raise money for Macmillan who supported Suzanne throughout her 5 year battle and has already raised £2000 for the charity.

The 56-year-old, from Peterborough, said: “Macmillan gave her support in so many ways. They were the friend on the end of the phone who understood what she was going through. They gave her financial help and advice on her condition and treatment and how to cope with debilitating side effects. We lost her in the end and I vowed then that I would try and raise money to give back in her memory as I know how much Macmillan meant to her.”

Every year Judi has set herself a fundraising challenge which takes her out of her comfort zone. She’s run a half marathon, walked 150 miles in a month and taken on the 3 minute plank challenge raising over £2000 for Macmillan.

She said: “Doing something that is easy, does not resonate well with me. I believe that when trying to raise funds for charity, the fundraising effort should be something difficult and challenging. There is not a day goes by that I don't think of Suzanne. I remember how difficult in many ways it was for her to go through the treatment that was required. If she had to suffer for all that time, then the suffering I would endure during a challenge would be nothing in comparison. It’s what makes me more determined to succeed!"

“This year's abseil challenge is the hardest yet. I know I will be safe; I know I will receive the best advice and I know there will be full safety measures in place, BUT I hate any heights! The idea of throwing myself off the top of a very tall tower, being suspended by a piece of rope, fills me with fear.”

Jamie Davenport, local Macmillan Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re so grateful to Judi for taking on this incredible challenge! Every penny raised helps us to fund vital local cancer services so we can be there for people who need us, like Judi’s sister in law Suzanne. There are still places available, so if anyone would like to join Judi and do something amazing for local people living with cancer, get in touch with us!”

You can still join Judi and take part in the abseil for Macmillan on 3rd June to support local people living with cancer. Visit the fundraising page for more information: https://macmillan-org.enthuse.com/cf/abseilformacmillan2022